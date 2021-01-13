The third season of Cobra Kai has proven to be hugely popular with Netflix viewers, having already racked up some impressive viewership figures. Released on January 1st, Cobra Kai season 3 has already been watched by more than 41 million households, with every single one of them no doubt hooked to the continuing adventures of The Karate Kid.

Much like the previous seasons, the latest Cobra Kai adventure has been very well received by both critics and audiences alike. Managing to continue balancing nostalgia and new material with drama, humor and fight scenes, the third season of Cobra Kai maintains its streak of being vastly better than anyone ever expected.

Set 34 years after the first Karate Kid, Cobra Kai re-examines the narrative from Daniel's rival, Johnny Lawrence's point of view. Now a struggling alcoholic, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

Season 3 of this Netflix original picks up with the characters as they struggle to come to terms with the repercussions of the brawl at the high school that closed out the show's thrilling second season finale. With Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a coma, both Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) must reassess the extent of their own involvement in the events that put him there and try to figure out how to forge a better path forward for their students.

The drama reaches far and wide in season 3, with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) now locked up for injuring Miguel. Meanwhile Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) is once again tormented by high school bully Kyler (Joe Seo), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) tightens his stranglehold on Cobra Kai, once again instilling his students with a very questionable moral code.

A fourth season of Cobra Kai has already been greenlit, and with such outstanding viewing figures, creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg should have no problem making it to their imagined endgame, which, according to Heald, goes way beyond season 4. "We have an endgame in our heads," he said recently. "We've had one for quite some time, and it's not in Season 4. It's well beyond that. In our minds, we have seasons' worth of story that is necessary to tell before we get to that endgame. That will be a discussion going forward with our new partners at Netflix. Can we write to that endgame? Can we know that it's coming? That's not always the case with television and we respect that. For now, we're continuing to write at the same speed and with the same path that we set out with from the beginning."

With ideas to expand the franchise to spin-offs in the vein of Breaking Bad'sBetter Call Saul, the trio behind Cobra Kai will no doubt be doing everything they can to keep audiences coming back for more and keep those numbers high. All 3 seasons of Cobra Kai are now available to stream on Netflix. This comes to us from the official Netflix twitter.