Cobra Kai is leaving YouTube for a new streaming service. The show, which is based on The Karate Kid, will premiere season 3 under the roof of a new streaming home. The move comes as YouTube starts to shift away from making original scripted programming. While the series has been a hit for YouTube, one can't help but imagine what kind of popularity it could have seen on a streaming platform like Netflix or Hulu.

Sources close to the situation say that there is big interest in obtaining Cobra Kai season 3. It appears that just about everybody was interested in getting the series, which features The Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. These same sources claim that Sony Entertainment is in the process of going with either Netflix or Hulu at this point in time. It is not clear how far along negotiations are, though one would imagine that a deal will be in place shortly because of the potential Cobra Kai has.

Along with gaining Cobra Kai season 3, it is believed that whoever ends up winning the bidding war will end up with streaming access to seasons 1 and 2. However, this will be on a non-exclusive basis since YouTube has the first two seasons under the original license agreement with Sony TV. YouTube started to shift from original scripted material back in 2018 and many wondered what would happen with Cobra Kai. In the end, season 2 ended up coming out and helped the series gain even more popularity, even though the streaming platform was shying away from other new content.

Even after Cobra Kai season 2 debuted, YouTube reportedly remained committed to releasing season 3, but it notified its Sony TV partners that they won't be going on for a fourth season. After YouTube revealed their future plans, "Sony TV asked for permission to shop the upcoming season to an outlet that, in success, would order additional seasons." Negotiations between Sony and YouTube have reportedly been sealed, but the Cobra Kai aspect of the deal won't be made public until Sony reaches an agreement with either Hulu or Netflix, which is understandable.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. The trio conceived the new Karate Kid storyline, which picks up decades after the original movie. As for when season 3 will be formally announced, that is unclear at the moment. With that being said, we should get some news in the within the next few weeks after the deal is complete. Where will Cobra Kai end up? For now we'll just have to wait and see, while hoping that a season 4 will happen at the show's new home. Deadline was the first to announce that Cobra Kai is leaving YouTube for a new streaming service.