Netflix has released a trailer for their newly-acquired Cobra Kai series. The trailer takes a look at the previous two seasons, while giving The Karate Kid fans a huge, albeit short, tease for season 3. The streaming platform will debut the first two seasons this Friday, which will give fans a new way to watch the critically acclaimed series. While no release date has been announced, Netflix does note that Cobra Kai season 3 will arrive sometime in 2021. Hopefully we'll get a firm release date soon.

The Netflix trailer takes some of the key moments from Cobra Kai's first two seasons and mixes them up with footage from The Karate Kid and The Karate Kid Part II. Everything is laid out perfectly to get prospective viewers, who may have missed out on the show when it was on YouTube, excited to check it out. As for the loyal fan base who has been there since the start, we get a brief look at some new footage and a tease of a big Mr. Miyagi secret that he allegedly kept from Daniel LaRusso.

At the end of the Cobra Kai trailer, Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso can be heard addressing Mr. Miyagi's secret in disbelief, noting that his sensei would never hide anything from him. From there, we see a flash to The Karate Kid 2 before seeing LaRusso getting taken down on a mat by a mystery opponent who then throws a sai down next to LaRusso's head. It's short, but it should raise excitement and have fans speculating about what this could all mean for LaRusso and the series moving forward. Luckily, we don't have to wait too much longer to find out about the secret Mr. Miyagi kept from LaRusso.

It was just confirmed that Cobra Kai season 3 will not be delayed. The series was able to wrap production and get most post-production work finished prior to the public health crisis shutting down most of the entertainment industry earlier this year. Showrunner Josh Heald said, "Thankfully with season 3, we wrapped production before the end of 2019 and we wrapped post-production... I think there was a little bit of overlap." Heald also noted, "we finished our final mix, the last big piece of post-production in person." So, we'll just have to wait and see when Netflix decides to release the highly anticipated season 3 next year.

In addition to Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, Netflix's Cobra Kai series stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, and Martin Kove. The series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Seasons 1 and 2 drop this Friday, August 28th, exclusively on Netflix. You can check out the trailer above, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel.