Following the agonizing cliffhanger of Cobra Kai season 2, star William Zabka has taken to social media to offer a cryptic tease at what audiences can expect when we return in series 3, and it doesn't bode well for Miguel. Without revealing any footage, Zabka's post hints at a turbulent time ahead for Jonny Lawrence's young protégé, with the Cobra Kai logo pulsing ominously before stopping dead amid the piercing sound of a flatline.

Zabka has hinted at what to expect from Cobra Kai season 3 saying, "Nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that. Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and, in some form, would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises." Some of those surprises were hinted at in the recently released trailer.

"The end of season two is a car wreck essentially," Zabka continued. "There's a lot of pieces to put back together. There's a lot of healing that has to happen. There's a lot of growing that needs to happen. I've seen a lot of fan theories out there and heard a lot of fan theories. Nice tries. It's awesome. I mean, season three is fireworks. And I think it's season one and two combined on steroids. And it was a blast to shoot, and it's going to be worth the wait. It's hard. We were hoping it would be out before now, but the world is what it is right now, and we're so happy to be at a great home like Netflix. And for our fans that have already seen the show to watch it and watch it again, and the new fans to come on board. There's a lot of work to get season three ready. It's getting translated for 30 countries and all that stuff."

Set 34 years after the first Karate Kid movie, Cobra Kai re-examines the narrative from Daniel's rival, Johnny Lawrence's point of view. Now a struggling alcoholic, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. Cobra Kai sees the return of both Ralph Macchio as Daniel and William Zabka as Johnny. The second series ends on hugely dramatic terms with Johnny losing control of his dojo, while Xolo Maridueña's Miguel is left in the hospital ICU after being kicked off a higher level and landing on his back

The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, and Martin Kove. Cobra Kai was created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. The show has been a massive success for Netflix, with the first and second seasons of Cobra Kai now available on the popular streaming service. The series has proven to be a huge hit for Netflix, with the streaming giant recently revealing that the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. Netflix will premiere Cobra Kai season 3 on January 8th, 2021. This comes to us from William Zabka's official Twitter account.