A teaser for Cobra Kai season 3 has been released, promising a great look at the new season and revealing that the full trailer will be here on Wednesday. A sequel series to The Karate Kid, the show was an instant hit with viewers when it streamed its first two seasons on YouTube. The show has since moved to Netflix where it will soon premiere its third season, and a video posted to social media by the official Cobra Kai account reveals that the season 3 will be dropping tomorrow to help fans forget about this disastrous year.

Should all of 2020 be forgot? Hell yes. Should the trailer for season 3 drop tomorrow? Also hell yes. pic.twitter.com/us32IV4FYP — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 8, 2020

"Should all of 2020 be forgot? Hell yes. Should the trailer for season 3 drop tomorrow? Also hell yes," the tweet reads.

The teaser video also comes off the heels of Entertainment Weekly publishing several stills from the upcoming new episodes of Cobra Kai. They provide a peek at what's coming next for all of the show's major characters, picking up after the events of season 2's strong finale. With Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) now in the hospital following a high school brawl against Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Johnny (William Zabka) can be seen visiting the former in one photo while the latter is shown incarcerated for his part in the fight. Meanwhile, John Kreese (Martin Kove) has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo amid the fallout.

Cobra Kai serves as a sequel series to The Karate Kid, set 34 years after the events of the original movie. The show follows Johnny Lawrence, the former rival of Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) who was defeated at the end of the movie in the big climactic fight. Reminiscing about the past, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo to help train a new generation of fighters looking to hone their craft. This rekindles his feud with LaRusso with tension remaining between the two even after three decades. Meanwhile, other characters from the original movie trilogy have begun showing up as well, and season 3 will probably bring about other big surprises.

The series was developed by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai launched on YouTube Red in 2018. Its ensemble cast includes William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, and Gianni Decenzo. The season 1 premiere gained over 90 million views and the season 2 premiere drew over 86 million views on YouTube, and that success would immediately continue upon Cobra Kai's move to Netflix, where it became the most-watched series on the platform upon its debut on the streaming service.

Netflix is set to begin streaming Cobra Kai season 3 starting on Jan. 8, 2021. There's going to be plenty more where that came from, as the streamer has also already put in the order for season 4. It's a good sign heading in to season 3, especially considering its home on Netflix is known for axing great shows too soon. Watch out for the full season 3 trailer to be released on Wednesday. This news comes to us from Cobra Kai on Twitter.