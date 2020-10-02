A new Cobra Kai season 3 trailer hints at Miguel's future. Yesterday, Johnny Lawrence actor William Zabka shared a teaser on social media that left fans of the hit show confused. At the conclusion of season 2, we saw the warring crews of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai battle in the school, which resulted in the hospitalization of Miguel. He was last seen on life support and The Karate Kid fans have been left wondering about his fate for over a year now, with the trailer offering us a hint at what's to come.

The first teaser for Cobra Kai season 3 shared by William Zabka did not contain any footage. Instead, we were treated to the show's logo, which is connected to a heart monitor. The beep and logo grow unsteady until it flatlines. Could this mean Miguel might not make it into the new season? While that was left unclear, it is also unlikely since he is one of the main stars of the series. The teaser did hint at some major trouble for the character. However, a new trailer now shows that Miguel does make it through, though the world will be a much different place when he awakens from his coma. We see that Keene is in jaill and that Hawk is definitely out for revenge.

William Zabka was more than likely hinting that Miguel is going to have to fight harder than he ever has in order to survive in Cobra Kai season 3. The actor recently shared that he and the crew were shocked to see how season 2 ended, since they weren't given all of the scripts at once. "I think everybody showed up at the set the next day," recalls Zabka. "And the whole makeup trailer was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I mean, the makeup artists, the stunt guys were like, 'Are they for real, like, it's really gonna go there?'" It was a dark and dramatic turn for the series, which was not lost on fans. People who are just now discovering the show because of its Netflix debut are even more focused on the new season premiere.

On the other side of the spectrum, we know Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso will be heading back to Japan in order to learn new secrets about Mr. Miyagi. Macchio recently teased that the new season "dives into the origin of Miyagi-Do Karate. We learn a little bit, some secrets of past history that is new to the audience, and to LaRusso, my character, and we actually went to Okinawa to shoot."

Netflix has just announced when Cobra Kai season 3 will be premiering. January 8th, 2021 is the date. Luckily, 2020 is almost over, so we don't have too much longer to see how Miguel fights back, but this ominous teaser is sure to put some fans on edge as they wonder about the secrets of season 3. For now, we'll all just have to be patient as we wait to learn Mr. Miyagi's history and Miguel's future. The trailer also confirms that Cobra Kai Season 4 is officially happening. You can check out the Cobra Kai season 3 trailer above, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel.