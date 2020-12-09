Following on from yesterday's teaser, the full trailer for the third season of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai is here and offers a pretty detailed glimpse of what Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg have in store for us. Reuniting audiences with our warring heroes Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), it looks like the karate-loving pair will be putting their differences aside for a change in order to bring some semblance of order to the chaos that was left in the wake of the season 2 finale.

According to the official synopsis from Netflix, Cobra Kai season 3 will deal with the repercussions of the brawl at the high school that closed out the second season. With Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a coma, both Daniel and Johnny must reassess the extent of their own involvement in the events that put him there and try to figure out how to forge a better path forward for their students.

The drama reaches far and wide in season 3, with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) now locked up for injuring Miguel. Meanwhile Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) is once again tormented by high school bully Kyler (Joe Seo), and John Kreese tightens his stranglehold on Cobra Kai, once again instilling his students with a very questionable moral code. Melodrama and Karate ethics aside, watching Daniel and Johnny kick and chop their way through bad guys as the new and improved Tango and Cash should prove to be an absolute delight.

The trailer also confirms the arrival of a pair of familiar faces from The Karate Kid universe, bringing back Daniel's nemesis from The Karate Kid Part II, Chozen Toguchi, and his love interest, Kumiko, played once again by Yuji Okumoto and Tamlyn Tomita respectively.

Star Ralph Macchio has teased a return to Part II before, with the actor revealing that the third season will dive into the beginnings of both Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai. "For Season 3, something I can tease is that, albeit we have a lot of cleaning up to do based on the events of season 2, some of the stories will dive into the origins of both Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai," Macchio said earlier this year. "Like, the beginnings of those two forms of martial arts, and we'll learn stuff about both that we never knew. And that includes LaRusso going to Okinawa, which is a piece of Season 3."

Set 34 years after the first Karate Kid movie, Cobra Kai re-examines the narrative from Daniel's rival, Johnny Lawrence's point of view. Now a struggling alcoholic, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. Cobra Kai sees the return of both Ralph Macchio as Daniel and William Zabka as Johnny. In the final minutes of the second season, a massive high school brawl breaks out, concluding with Daniel LaRusso's student and Johnny Lawrence's son, Robby, kicking Johnny's number one student, Miguel, over a bannister and onto a set of stairs several feet below, leaving him with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Thankfully, the third season of Cobra Kai managed to avoid any delays amid the ongoing global situation, with the series able to wrap production and get everything necessary finished before the entertainment industry was put on indefinite hiatus some months ago. Cobra Kai stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, and Martin Kove alongside Zabka and Macchio.

The series has proven to be a huge hit for Netflix, with the streaming giant revealing back in October that the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. Netflix will premiere Cobra Kai season 3 on January 8th, 2021. This comes to us from Netflix.