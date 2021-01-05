Fans may not have to wait long for Cobra Kai season 4, assuming all goes according to plan. This, according to series co-creator Josh Heald, who has revealed that the plan is to get cameras rolling on the hit Karate Kid show once again early this year. But, as with all projects in Hollywood right now, it's a matter of making sure it is safe to do so.

Cobra Kai season 3 recently debuted on Netflix after making the switch from YouTube. It has proved to be a huge hit at its new home, with fans already clamoring for more. Fortunately, as Josh Heald revealed in a recent interview, they can be ready to go for season 4 at a moment's notice. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We are looking to make Season 4 in 2021. COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone's plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin. The beauty is our stages have so many sets at this point. Things that used to be locations, we've built onstage...The moment that it's a go, we will be ready to jump with very little prep."

Cobra Kai has proven itself as one of the most successful reboots of the modern age. The series currently holds a stellar 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 3 contained plenty of surprises for viewers as well. Series co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz also revealed that they have plans that extend beyond the upcoming season 4. Hurwitz had this to add.

"We have plans for several more seasons of the show. When we started writing Season 1, we had a clear sense where we wanted things to end, but we never knew exactly how long it would take to get there. ... We've written Season 4, or most of it. We have thoughts beyond that, and it's going to be an ongoing dialogue with Netflix."

The series was originally produced and developed as a YouTube original. It takes place 30 years after the events of the original Karate Kid and centers on Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has become successful but struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi. He then must face Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) once again, who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Whether or not Netflix decides to pick up the series beyond season 4 remains to be seen. But, for the moment, it is a big hit with at least one more round of episodes coming down the pipeline. If it continues to do well, it's hard to imagine the streaming service abandoning ship prematurely. Cobra Kai season 3 is available now on Netflix. This news comes to us via PopCulture.com.