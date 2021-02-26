Production has officially begun on Cobra Kai season 4. Originally premiering on YouTube Red, The Karate Kid sequel series moved to Netflix last year with the third season debuting on the streamer just last month. Though Netflix has already renewed the popular program prior to the launch of season 4, it has been revealed that production has kicked off with the official Cobra Kai Twitter account posting an image of the premiere episode's script.

"There's no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway," the tweet reads.

Cobra Kai is created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. All three wrote the first episode for season 4, which is titled "Let's Begin." Serving as a follow-up to the original Karate Kid movies from the 1980s, Cobra Kai follows William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprising their respective roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. The series flips the narrative to serve primarily from Johnny's point of view with Daniel serving as a bit of an antagonist, though the lines are consistently blurred throughout the series.

Martin Kove is also back as John Kreese, one of the multiple characters from the original movie trilogy to reappear in Cobra Kai. Other returning stars have included Elisabeth Shue from the original and Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto from The Krate Kid II. The cast also includes Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, and Gianni DeCenzo. Late Karate Kid actor Pat Morita has also been paid tribute with references to his iconic character Mr. Miyagi.

We'll be getting at least four seasons of Cobra Kai for sure, but the series will likely span for a bit longer than that. In an interview with TVLine last month, co-creator Josh Heald revealed that there are early plans to keep the show going past the upcoming fourth season. Still, as Heald points out, that decision will ultimately be up to Netflix.

"We have an endgame in our heads," Heald explained. "We've had one for quite some time, and it's not in season 4. It's well beyond that. In our minds, we have seasons' worth of story that is necessary to tell before we get to that endgame. That will be a discussion going forward with our new partners at Netflix. Can we write to that endgame? Can we know that it's coming? That's not always the case with television and we respect that. For now, we're continuing to write at the same speed and with the same path that we set out with from the beginning."

Given the popularity of Cobra Kai, chances are high it could be given at least a five-season run. First, we'll have to look forward to Cobra Kai season 4. At this time, Netflix hasn't set a release date for the fourth season of the series, but with production about to begin, let's hope new episodes will be hitting the streamer by the end of the year. The first three seasons of Cobra Kai are currently streaming on Netflix. This news comes to us from Cobra Kai on Twitter.