Fans waiting for the fourth season of Cobra Kai should expect to see the series streaming on Netflix by the end of the year. When the hit series made the move from YouTube Red to Netflix in 2020, three seasons had already been filmed, though season 3 didn't premiere until the first of this year on its new home. Season 4 will be the first season produced after the switch, with filming officially beginning on the new episodes in February.

Now, an update on the upcoming fourth season has been revealed by Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. Season 4 of Cobra Kai is scheduled to launch in Q4 2021 alongside new seasons of the streamer's other popular shows The Witcher and You. Also coming to Netflix in the tail end of the year are the original movies Red Notice and Escape from Spiderhead.

"What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we'd hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we'll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we'd hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead," Sarandos said.

Inspired by The Karate Kid and its original sequels, Cobra Kai brings back William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. The story picks up with Johnny reopening the Cobra Kai dojo and reigniting his feud with Daniel more than three decades past their fight in 1984. The series brings back various fan favorite from the franchise, such as Martin Kove, and the cast also includes Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, and Gianni DeCenzo.

The showrunners of the series, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, have an idea of how Cobra Kai will end, but it won't be with season 4. With that said, Netflix hasn't yet officially renewed the series for season 5 just yet, but if the show comes back with the same levels of viewership that the season 3 premiere brought in on Netflix, then it's more likely than not that Cobra Kai will be back for more.

Cobra Kai has also been in the news recently after the LaRusso mansion where Daniel lives on the series hit the housing market. While the series is set in Los Angeles, California, the mansion itself is located in Marietta, Georgia. It will certainly make an excellent place to live for a huge Cobra Kai fan, but the home will obviously not come cheap. The house can be yours now for the price of $2.65 million.

As of now, the first three seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming on Netflix with season 4 set to be released in Q4 2021. This news comes to us from Deadline.