With Cobra Kai Season 3 hot off the presses its only natural to start pontificating on where this show will go next. Will Daniel and Johnny's alliance hold up? Will Hawk steer clear of Cobra Kai? Who is Kreese going to be bring in to help him? The questions are endless and literally could go on forever. This is the beauty of Cobra Kai as it enters its 4th installment, not only does it have the lore of 4 movies (and a video game as well as animated TV show to back it up), it not now has 30 episodes of wholly new storylines in which to hang its gi.

So, after the unthinkable (40 years in the making!) happened, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) have finally teamed up, where can the show go from here? Throughout Cobra Kai seasons 2 and 3 these two have been essentially fighting John Kreese (Martin Kove). Now, they have literally cast their lots with one another because it really is true that "the enemy of my enemy is my friend." With Cobra Kai Season 3 done and everybody wondering what's going to happen next, it seemed like the right time to address those questions head on and let you what to expect in Cobra Kai Season 4.

Tory vs Samantha: Will they settle things once and for all?

In Cobra Kai Season 3 Tory (Peyton List) seems to have Samantha LaRusso's (Mary Mouser) number. Samantha is shell-shocked from their battle in Season 2. Whenever they have a chance to fight in Season 3, Samantha is extremely gun shy. She doesn't want to engage Tory and this helps bolster the Tory character is being something beyond a badass. However, at the end of Season 3, Samantha stands up to Tory. She fights back in a way that lets you know she can hold her own with this seemingly indomitable foe. Look for the the final battle between Miyagi Do/Eagle Fang and the Cobra Kai dojo to come down to Tory vs. Samantha. And... look for it to be one of the best battles in the entire Karate Kid canon!

Now that Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang dojos have joined forces, will they stay together?

As we end Cobra Kai Season 3, Daniel and Johnny have merged dojos. Now, if you pay close attention to the body language, it seems like Johnny and Daniel's students have squashed all beefs and everything is cool. Or, is it? In the final moments of Season 3, Demetri (Gianni Decenzo) and Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) shake hands and share a bro hug. Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) and Samantha smile at one another as if their relationship never skipped a beat. However, it's the look that Daniel and Johnny give one another that might be the most telling. Their bond feels like an uneasy alliance. They seem to have a level of mistrust, built up after nearly 4 decades, that doesn't seem like it's just going to evaporate now that they are training in Daniel's backyard. So, will they stay together? Most likely, but look for some very rocky moments (filled with miscommunication and misinformation) along the way.

Will Robby and Tory hook up?

Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory are essentially the same character. They both have short fuses, they both fall afoul of the law, and they both seem prone to having issues with people. Now that they are being trained by Kreese under the Cobra Kai banner, it seems logical that these two will eventually become a thing. Their shared histories, not to mention the time they will most likely spend together training to beat Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, seems like it has put these two on a collision course of the heart. So... they're almost guaranteed to hook up, but will they stay together? That remains to be seen.

Will Hawk remain loyal to Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang?

Again, at the end of Season 3 it seems like Hawk, Demetri and all the former Cobra Kai friends and foes have squashed any remaining beefs from the first seasons. However, Hawk remains a wildcard. As strong as he is, as dedicated as he is, he seems to lack a solid sense of who he is. Having been a character who overcompensated for much of the series (the attitude, the overdone Mohawk, the tattoos, etc.), he seems like the ripest to fall pray to whatever plan Kreese may have. Sure, he will do everything he can to stay strong, but once Tory and the others remind him of his allegiances, once Kreese gets him alone, it seems like it's only a matter of time until Hawk's loyalty to his new dojo is called into question.

Is Kreese bringing Terry Silver from Karate Kid 3 into Cobra Kai Season 4?

At the end of Cobra Kai Season 3 we see Kreese, battered and bruised, on the phone calling an old friend. This is juxtaposed with him battered and bruised after an incident in Vietnam in which he saves another soldier's life. The soldier tells him that should Kreese need anything he will be there for him. Now, Kreese, in the present when he makes the final phone call in Season 3, is looking at a picture of himself and two other soldiers back in Vietnam. However, given how Cobra Kai likes to bring back old players from The Karate Kid movies past, it seems like a solid bet that Kreese is re-enlisting Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffin), the bad guy from The Karate Kid Part III, to join him in his new fight. The only fly in that ointment is that Terry didn't seem that pleased with Kreese at the end of The Karate Kid Part III so why would he join him for another fight in which Daniel (and Johnny) are obviously better fortified?

Is Mike Barnes from Karate Kid 3 showing up in Cobra Kai season 4?

Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) was the bad guy in Karate Kid Part III. It stands to reason that if Kreese, at the end of Cobra Kai Season 3, is re-activating his relationship with Terry Silver, then Mike Barnes shouldn't be far behind. Sure, Daniel and Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) dusted them at the end of that 1989 film, but Kreese got beat in 1984 and that didn't stop him from launching one helluva comeback. Mike Barnes, like Johnny before him, probably hasn't fared too well in life either. He might tag along in this new challenge (with students of his own?) who might enact some long awaited payback on Daniel and by proxy Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang Karate. There's even a possibility that he and Daniel could face one another again? Or, Johnny could take him on?

Will Shawn from Juvenile Hall come back?

Robby's stint in Juvenile Hall wasn't that memorable EXCEPT for his very tense relationship with Shawn (Okea Eme-Akwari). Shawn was on Robby from the moment he showed up. Eventually, these two went at it and Robby nor Shawn took a backward step. This is what made their battle so memorable and at the end of it they seemed to have created a friendship forged in fire. So it stands to reason that Shawn could reappear in Cobra Kai Season 4. Imagine this scenario... Shawn gets out of juvenile hall, maybe he has nowhere to go, or he needs something to do to keep his parole officer happy? Whatever the case, he finds his way to the Cobra Kai dojo, Robby tells Kreese about him and viola the Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang dojo has even more to worry about.

Miguel and Samantha are back together, will they stay together?

Truthfully, Samantha and Robby felt more like a situation of Mr. Right Now then Samantha having found Mr. Right. This was never more apparent than when Miguel had a chance to be with Samantha in Cobra Kai Season 3. Oddly, Miguel seems to still have feelings for Tory but he seems to know that she isn't the right person for him. Also, we got to see Miguel and Daniel spend some quality time together and that helped Daniel explain his role in the Johnny equation. Now, with Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang having joined forces, this seems like it might make the relationship between Miguel and Samantha even stronger.

Could The Next Karate Kid's Hilary Swank ever make a cameo in Cobra Kai?

Laugh if you want but Hilary Swank was the star of The Next Karate Kid. She came into Miyagi's life after Daniel had moved on so why couldn't she show up in Cobra Kai somewhere? Maybe there's an impasse of sorts between Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do Karate? Maybe Swank's character Julie Pierce has a child who trains at that dojo? Or, her child could join Cobra Kai? Perhaps Julie becomes an instructor at one of the dojos? She could be brought into this whole thing by Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler)... maybe they are work friends in some way? Look, in real life, Swank just did a Away for Netflix that was cancelled after a season. Would it be so hard to imagine her hitching her star to a property that seems to be a veritable slam dunk?

Demetri and Yasmine: Is this for real?

Demetri pretty much spent the first two seasons of Cobra Kai not doing much besides complaining and being scared of everything. Cobra Kai Season 3 was when he finally gained some confidence, came into his own, and got to make out with Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane). After getting caught by Samantha and Miguel, Yasmine played off the kiss as not meaning anything, while Demetri declared that he was "in love." So what happens now? Look for these two to continue their relationship in the shadows which will only make them more attracted to one another.

Will Daniel and Johnny remain friends in Cobra Kai Season 4?

As we ended Cobra Kai Season 3, Daniel and Johnny had formed a frenemy alliance that fans thought might be in the offing ever since Kreese appeared at the end of Season 1. Sure, there were multiple hiccups to get to this point (Daniel having issues with Miguel, Robby living in the LaRusso home, Daniel and Johnny's storied past), but the fact is we're here now. The question is can our main characters stay here? Will Daniel and Johnny's uneasy alliance crumble the minute there's any sort of issue with Robby, Miguel and Samantha? It seems like there will be cracks along the way but ultimately Daniel and Johnny will ride it out. This is a union that, if we would've told you 36 years ago was going to happen, you'd have laughed in our faces. Now, at least for these two characters, this is the only path forward so it stands to reason that they will grin and bare any rough moments.

If Cobra Kai is defeated will it disband or just be taken back by Johnny?

Kreese makes it clear that he is going to go away should Cobra Kai lose to Daniel and Johnny's dojos. The question remains is what would happen to the Cobra Kai dojo should they be defeated in the tournament? Well, from merely a housekeeping perspective the dojo itself would become another storefront in that Reseda strip mall if the lease wasn't taken over by Johnny. It isn't so hard to imagine Daniel staking Cobra Kai some money to get Johnny started? Or, does Johnny remain with Daniel in his backyard as a co-owner in their newly formed karate school? The mostly like scenario, should actually Kreese go, and based on Johnny's comments about Cobra Kai in Season 3, is that Johnny will keep the name Eagle Fang and stay in the LaRusso backyard. Unless working with Daniel is unbearable and then he could transition Eagle Fang to the former Cobra Kai spot. In this scenario, all Cobra Kai would be at this point is a name.

Robby vs Miguel: Will they fight again?

Like the beef between Daniel and Johnny, Robby and Miguel's beef actually has more mileage and issues behind it. These two have basically been enemies for 3 seasons, and they've actually really fought each other in a tournament and a full scale brawl (as opposed to Daniel and Johnny's scrapes and one regulated match in The Karate Kid). With Miguel now being trained by Johnny and Daniel (a situation that will no doubt cause friction in Season 4) and Robby under the tutelage of Kreese, the stage is set for these two to meet in the tournament and try and settle things once and for all. Miguel's advantage is that he's beaten Robby before (albeit with an asterisk because Miguel went after Robby's injured shoulder the first time). Robby's advantage would've been the soulful teachings of Miyagi-Do but now with Kreese behind him (and obvious anger at his traitor-father Johnny) it seems like blind rage is all he has. Robby also has the distinct advantage of nearly killing Miguel at the end of Season 2. However, Robby isn't a killer and that might actually make him tentative when these two meet on the mat again.

Hawk vs Kyler: This has to happen in Cobra Kai Season 4, right?

When Kyler (Joe Seo) joined the Cobra Kai dojo in Season 3 the first thing he showed was an incredible ground game. He was obviously a wrestler with some karate experience who was now transitioning to the sport of Karate full time. Immediately, one could see that Hawk felt threatened by the uber-confident Kyler. These two never really had a beef, but with Hawk having a change of heart about his dojo allegiances (literally mid-fight in the LaRusso home!), it seems like Kyler (who used to tease Hawk when he was known as Eli) is going to have his number. Expect many skirmishes between these two with their final showdown happening on the mat at the All Valley tournament.

When is Cobra Kai Season 4 filming?

According to series co-creator Josh Heald, Cobra Kai season 4 is filming early in 2021. This would make the wait for Season 4 super quick as Netflix could potentially release the next season on January 1, 2022, the same way the streamer released Cobra Kai season 3 on New Year's Day. Hopefully permitting, this will happen soon.

Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix, will it happen?

As of right now it definitely seems like we are getting a Season 4 on the world's most ubiquitous streamer. They are even promoting in ads for Cobra Kai Season 3 that Season 4 is "in training." However, that is still a long ways away which makes the idea of Season 5 seem like an eternity. As it stands right now, enough could happen in Season 4 that maybe that's where the show hangs up its gi. Miyagi-Do Karate and Eagle Fang could defeat Cobra Kai, Johnny and Robby could reconcile, Samantha and Tory could work things out, etc., so there may not even be a need for a 5th season. At the same time, Cobra Kai seems to be doing good business for Netflix. Why would they want to cancel it? The biggest reason could be financial demands. With each season the star power of this cast grows and grows. Certain actors might get tired of playing certain roles, others might try and negotiate for more money, a 5th season arc might seem like a stretch... so it is conceivable (though not likely) that Cobra Kai ends things after Season 4.

Will the All-Valley Tournament happen again in Cobra Kai season 4?

At the end of Cobra Kai Season 3, Kreese makes his pitch to Daniel and Johnny to settle things "the old fashioned way." A "tournament" is talked about to decide if Cobra Kai or the newly merged Miyagi Do or Eagle Fang Karate dojos (hopefully they come up with a snappy name) will be the combat sports hotspot in Reseda. Also, given how much the city of Reseda appears to be steeped in the lore of karate, and how little city governments seem to want to change things, it only seems fitting that the battle between the two dojos would happen at the originally titled All-Valley Tournament. Also, the tournament happened in Th Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part III and Cobra Kai Season 1. Why wouldn't it happen in Cobra Kai Season 4?

Will Chozen Come to The U.S. to Help Johnny and Daniel Fight Kreese?

After Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) appeared in Cobra Kai Season 3, it was a surprise to find out that he was a good guy. After all, this character wanted to kill Daniel in The Karate Kid Part II. He truly embodied the idea of "no mercy", so it was quite interesting to see a softer, gentler Chozen when Daniel returned to Okinawa. Now, given that we know by the end of Season 3 (that Kreese is calling in the big guns for Season 4), shouldn't Daniel and Johnny hedge their bets a bit and bring Chozen over? It seems like they would be an unbeatable combination, especially if Chozen brought a student or two with him. Honestly, that doesn't seem likely to happen, though. As much as Cobra Kai trades on and expands on the lore of The Karate Kid, bringing Chozen back after his near perfect entry into Season 3, feels a little hokey. Honestly, we stand a better chance of seeing Hilary Swank make an appearance.

Baby Miyagi probably won't ever be a thing, but will we ever see a young Mr. Miyagi in flashbacks?

With the backstory of John Kreese being so well done why couldn't we see a young Mr. Miyagi? Wouldn't you like to know about his early life? About his military service and what it was like for him as an Asian American growing up in a very different America? Cobra Kai Season 4 could be a history lesson of sorts that not only deepens his character but deepens the other character's relationship to him. All we have had to go on so far are the stories Mr. Miyagi has shared in the movies, and what Daniel has told us in the show. A young Mr. Miyagi character would expand this show further and give us answers such as why he bought the home he did? How did he afford it (and all those cars) on a maintenance man's salary?!? Imagine the story of The Karate Kid but seeing it from Mr. Miyagi's perspective. What did he really think of Daniel when he first met him? Was he secretly scared of Kreese? Did he feel bad beating up the Cobra Kai Dojo on Halloween?

Will Kumiko return to cause problems in Daniel's marriage?

One of the sweetest Easter eggs that Cobra Kai Season 3 had to offer was the return of Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita), Daniel's love interest from The Karate Kid Part II. Now, Daniel seems devoted to his wife Amanda. Especially since he almost lost her in Cobra Kai Season 2! Also, Kumiko lives in Okinawa so the chances of Daniel and her hooking up are slim. On top of that, Amanda didn't seem to have a problem with Daniel seeing an old flame during his trip down memory lane. If Amanda was upset, we never really saw it as she was too busy running the family business and trying to keep a bunch of savage karate students from killing one another. That said, our world is much more connected than the world was in The Karate Kid Part II. It isn't very likely but Daniel could Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, Google Meet, etc. with Kumiko in a way that, if Amanda found out, she wouldn't be pleased. Will this happen? Probably not. Daniel almost lost Amanda once. He'd be a fool to risk everything again, especially with everything going on in Reseda.

Have we seen the last of Elisabeth Shue's Ali?

With Cobra Kai we have learned to never say never. Even when you heard about this series did you ever think you'd see Kreese again and learn his life story? Did you ever think you'd see the other bad boys from the original Cobra Kai dojo? Did you think you'd ever mutter the name Chozen or Terry Silver again? Based on what we saw of Ali in Cobra Kai Season 3, she seems to have served her purpose. She was the reason for Daniel and Johnny to fight in the first place, but at the same time she was also part of the reason that Daniel transcended his situation in The Karate Kid. She helped answer some questions, explained and debunked some long held fan theories, and she showed our two protagonists that they actually are more alike than they realize (which makes sense why she liked both of them initially!). So, while it doesn't seem like she will come back (and I personally think she will not), she could relocate as she's no longer married. One of her kids could be interested in Karate or she could just happen to be in town to check out the All Valley tournament that seems on deck for Cobra Kai Season 4.

Will Daniel and Johnny ever fight each other again?

As of this writing and the way things look headed into Cobra Kai Season 4, this doesn't appear likely to happen anytime soon. Then again, in 2017 if you had told me that we'd be 3 seasons deep on a show that was a spin-off of The Karate Kid, I don't think I would have thought was possible either. As I have stated, everything that we have seen from The Karate Kid to the 3rd Season of Cobra Kai has been building toward this alliance between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. A few times, especially in Season 2, they came close to squashing their beef. Now, with their dojo's merged and this seemingly being the best course of action for the youth of Reseda, it isn't out of the question but it's highly unlikely that our favorite frenemies will engage one another in combat again.