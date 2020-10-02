Cobra Kai season 4 is officially happening at Netflix. The streaming service made the announcement today. In addition, a new Cobra Kai Season 3 trailer was released, along with the release date. Netflix will premiere Cobra Kai season 3 on January 8th. With a season 4 renewal, fans can look forward to even more adventures in 2022, and possibly beyond.

Cobra Kai was already a hit on YouTube Red when it premiered, but Netflix has taken the hype to the next level after it took over streaming rights. Season 3 of the hit show is one of the most anticipated projects on any screen for 2021, and the streaming platform plans on making more. As to how much more, that is uncertain at this point in time, but Netflix knows that they have a major hit on their hands when two old seasons become the highest rated titles from their current roster.

As for Cobra Kai season 3, it looks like both dojos are going to be all over the map. Miguel, who was not in great shape at the conclusion of season 2, is still looking pretty bad, but we do see him open his eyes in the new trailer. It looks like season 3 is going to be about his struggle to make it back after the devastating fall. While it's not officially confirmed, we could see the character in a wheelchair after landing on his back from a two-story drop. William Zabka has warned that "nothing is as it seems" in Cobra Kai season 3.

All cryptic teases aside, the trailer for Cobra Kai season 3 looks dramatic and brutal. New training is taking place, Hawk looks like he's turning into a fully fledged villain, Robby Keene is behind bars, and Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence look like they've been through hell. There's not a lot of story details present in the trailer, but it gives a decent hint of what happened after the conclusion of season 2. It will be interesting to see how much Netflix decides to tease between now and the end of the year, since another trailer will surely drop before Christmas.

William Zabka compared Cobra Kai season 2 to a car wreck. As for season 3, he says it's all "fireworks." Zabka says, "There's a lot of healing that has to happen. There's a lot of growing that needs to happen. I've seen a lot of fan theories out there, and heard a lot of fan theories Nice tries. It's awesome." The trailer certainly reflects what the Johnny Lawrence was referring to, without giving too much away. While we wait for more information on Cobra Kai season 3, you can check out the trailer above, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel.