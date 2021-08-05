Cobra Kai will return with new episodes in December 2021. On Thursday, Netflix released a new teaser trailer for season 4 of the hit series promoting the All-Valley Karate Tournament. Styled like an ad you'd see for a sporting event on television, the promo teases the returns of William Zabka and Ralph Macchio as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso while giving us a taste of the new students of the Cobra Kai dojo in action. Watch the video below.

The end of the new teaser trailer also officially confirms that Cobra Kai season 4 will hit Netflix by the end of the year. An exact date isn't named, but the video closes by promising the new season's debut in December 2021. This coincides with previous reports that Netflix was planning to release the new season later this year. As we kicked off 2021 with season 3 of Cobra Kai on Netflix, this means we'll be getting two seasons in a single year.

Along with William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai stars John Kreese, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, and Peyton List. Various stars from the original movies have also appeared and it's been confirmed Terry Silver will return in season 4 in a previous promo. It's possible we'll see some other surprises as well.

Serving as a continuation of The Karate Kid and its sequels, Cobra Kai was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. They also serve as executive producers for the series alongside Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, and Susan Ekins. Macchio and Zabka serve as co-executive producers.

It's been a particularly good year for Cobra Kai and the fans of the series. For the Primetime Emmy Awards this year, it's been nominated for four awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Stunt Performance. Meanwhile, it has maintained consistently high viewership on Netflix and seems to be even more popular than ever as we head toward season 4.

Originally, Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red with its first season in 2018, followed by a second season on the streaming website in 2019. The show then made the move from YouTube to Netflix after filming on the third season had been completed, though it premiered exclusively on Netflix on New Year's Day this year. Better yet, there are plans to keep it moving after season 4.

"We have an endgame in our heads. We've had one for quite some time, and it's not in Season 4. It's well beyond that," Heald previously told TVLine. "In our minds, we have seasons' worth of story that is necessary to tell before we get to that endgame. That will be a discussion going forward with our new partners at Netflix. Can we write to that endgame? Can we know that it's coming? That's not always the case with television and we respect that. For now, we're continuing to write at the same speed and with the same path that we set out with from the beginning."

Cobra Kai season 4 will premiere on Netflix in December 2021. For now, the first three seasons can be watched in their entirety on the streamer.