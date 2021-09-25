We're headed to the All-Valley Karate Tournament in the new season of Cobra Kai. The teaser released last month has our karate-chopping contenders headed down that familiar hallway where all the fighters tread to meet their opponent. Netflix has given us a new teaser straight out of Tudum that also reveals that season 4 will debut on December 31st. Check it out!

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso are joined by the new students of the dojo, and while the end of the new teaser trailer confirmed that the fourth season of Cobra Kai will be a December treat, we now have an exact date.

John Kreese, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, and Peyton List star along with or Danny and Johnny. Various stars from the original movies have also appeared and it's been confirmed Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will return in season 4 in a previous promo. We enjoyed his unbelievably villainous character in the 1989 threequel. The teaser featuring Terry Silver had fans in a frenzy. "A man can't stand, he can't fight. A man can't breathe, he can't fight. A man can't see, he can't fight," and "Now, the real pain begins,"

While some novices to the franchise might not have understood the significance of the teaser, diehards started pumping their fists. It's understandable that some might have missed the third installment as it competed in the theaters with classics like ﻿Batman, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Ghostbusters II and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.﻿Honestly, those iconic films are some stiff competition.

The character of Terry Silver was introduced as a result of Martin Kove's unavailability. "Terry Silver was an invention because I couldn't do Karate Kid III," explained Kove at the Niagara Falls Comic Con 2019 Cobra Kai panel. "I'd gotten a TV series called Hard Time on Planet Earth. So, all of Terry Silver-everything he did in III-was originally written for John Kreese."

With six Emmy nominations, the big one was for Outstanding Comedy Series. The other Emmy nominations scored include Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series for "December 19"; Outstanding Stunt Performance for "December 19"; Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series for "December 19"; Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program for 2019; and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program for 2018.

If you're new to the saga, the original Karate Kid movie trilogy recently began streaming on Netflix, as well, all three seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming too. So your weekend is shaping up to be an awesome education on the iconic 80s tale of Daniel who is new in town and getting picked on by the local bullies all adept in karate. Determined to stick up for himself, Daniel begins to teach himself karate, only to discover that the caretaker at his apartment seems to be a grand master in karate. Agreeing to teach Daniel, Mr. Miyagi shows Daniel that there is more to karate than violence, and perhaps the best way to solve the problem he has with the bullies is in the All Valley Karate Championship. Dive in!