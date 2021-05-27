The real pain begins in Netflix's hit series, Cobra Kai, as Terry Silver returns to the dojo for season 4. Still sporting his iconic ponytail, which over time has now turned aptly silver, the short promo casts The Karate Kid Part III villain in a typically intimidating light, reminding us of his brutal methods ahead of his debut in Cobra Kai IV.

A close friend of John Kreese from his military days, Terry Silver is the main antagonist in 1989's The Karate Kid Part III, and a character that many fans had hoped would return for more revenge-fueled antics against Danny LaRusso and the legacy of Mr. Miyagi. Portrayed by actor Thomas Ian Griffith, The Karate Kid Part III saw John Kreese and Terry Silver attempt to gain revenge on Daniel and Mr. Miyagi. Silver even manages to force a wedge between the beloved duo, training Daniel-San in brutal, violent, and offensive techniques to rival those of even John Kreese.

Of course, the movie's climax sees Daniel and Mr. Miyagi come together once again, with Silver leaving in disgrace. No doubt he has been harboring ill feelings towards the Karate Kid pair and itching for further vengeance ever since.

Set 34 years after the first Karate Kid, Cobra Kai re-examines the narrative from Daniel's rival, Johnny Lawrence's point of view. Now a struggling alcoholic, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

Cobra Kai season 3 picks up with the characters as they struggle to come to terms with the repercussions of the brawl at the high school that closed out the show's thrilling second season finale. With Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a coma, both Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) must reassess the extent of their own involvement in the events that put him there and try to figure out how to forge a better path forward for their students.

The drama reached far and wide in season 3, with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) finding himself locked up for injuring Miguel. Meanwhile Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) is once again tormented by high school bully Kyler (Joe Seo), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) tightens his stranglehold on Cobra Kai, once again instilling his students with a very questionable moral code.

The third season wrapped things up very excitingly, with Daniel's Miyagi-Do dojo teaming up with Johnny's new Eagle Fang students to defeat Cobra Kai, which has now been taken over by the menacing John Kreese. Their unexpected truce came after a visit from another crucial character from Karate Kid past, Elisabeth Shue's Ali Mills Schwarber, which turned out to be a much more healing experience than the characters, or the audience, could ever have expected.

Evidently, the return of Terry Silver suggests that there will be an ever-increasing villainous presence come Cobra Kai season 4, with the Kreese/Silver combo likely teaming up to rival the new partnership between LaRusso and Lawrence.

Cobra Kai has been a huge hit for Netflix, with fans excited for the continued adventures of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The return of Terry Silver will have successfully upped that excitement ten-fold. Cobra Kai season 4 does not yet have a release date.