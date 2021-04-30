That's a wrap on Cobra Kai season 4. Originally developed for YouTube Red, the show had filmed its first three seasons before making the move to Netflix, though season 3 premiered on the latter at the start of the year. Season 4 is the first season to be filmed after the switch, which also comes after the show quickly emerged as one of the most popular original shows on Netflix last year.

Recently, it was revealed by Netflix that the anticipated fourth season of the martial arts drama series was set to bow on the streamer before the end of the year. On track to make that planned release with several months to spare, the series has just been officially wrapped. Word of the wrap comes straight from actor Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese in the hit series, as revealed in an Instagram post.

"Tonight, myself and the entire crew of COBRA KAI S4 officially wrapped! What a season, And what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid we pushed on, we striked first and with a cast that strikes hard! [Jon Hurwitz], [Josh Heald] & [Hayden Schlossberg] you have more energy than I knew was humanly possible. The Captains of our cobra Kai ship, leading us to glory daily, without your leadership we would be lost in the waters."

Martin Kove goes on to thank the studios for their faith in the series while praising the show's lead stars.

"Thank you [Netflix] and [Sony Pictures TV] for allowing us to sweep the leg day in and day out. To [Ralph Macchio and William Zabka], the battle rages on! I couldn't be more humbled to work alongside you both. Who put the work in day in and day out and day in and day out. And to the fans.....well....the real story has only just begun....but you know that! So get ready because COBRA KAI....NEVER...DIES!!!! -John Kreese"

Picking up 34 years after The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai shows us another side of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the original opponent defeated by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the end of the original movie. Switching the narrative to Johnny's point of view, the show follows the fighter as he reopens the Cobra Kai dojo and rekindles his old rivalry with Daniel. Along with Zabka, Macchio, and Kove, the series stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai will reportedly arrive on Netflix in the fourth quarter of 2021. This means that we'll be starting the year with Cobra Kai, which premiered its third season on the streamer on Jan. 1, and ending the year with the series as well. This is certainly a much better wait compared to most other shows which can take a year or more between seasons. The first three seasons of Cobra Kai are currently streaming on Netflix. This news comes to us from Cobra Kai star Martin Kove on Instagram.