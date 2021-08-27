Fans of Cobra Kai will definitely have more of the series to look forward to after season 4 drops on Netflix this year. On the official Twitter account for the Karate Kid sequel series, a new video teaser was posted that reveals a flaming 'V' along with the Cobra Kai logo. Confirming that this means season 5 is already in the works, the tweet reads, "The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season."

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

While season 4 is still months away from releasing, it's a pretty safe bet for Netflix to presume fans will want more. The series has become one of the most popular titles on the streamer after moving to Netflix from YouTube following the first two seasons. Season 3 hit Netflix on New Year's Day this year, and the fans were quick to binge the new episodes and subsequently call for more. Given the continued popularity of the show, it's likely there will be demands for season 5 after season 4's arrival this winter, so it's good for Netflix to get a head start on the next season with an early renewal.

Cobra Kai serves as a direct sequel to The Karate Kid, picking up more than three decades later with the returns of several of the same characters. Switching the narrative to present original movie villain Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as the protagonist as he rekindles his feud with old foe Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and reopens the old Cobra Kai dojo. The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List.

"We've always had a set end game, as to where the story's going, but we've said from the beginning that we weren't sure exactly how many seasons it'll take to get there," producer Jon Hurwitz said of how long this show might go, via Collider. "We found, even in season 1 when we were in the writers' room, there were so many ideas that we had that just didn't fit into those five hours in the first season, so they ended up getting pushed to the next season. There are ideas that we talked about at the beginning of the show, that showed up in season 3 or will show up in season 4. And then, there are ideas that just fall by the wayside."

He added: "There's no added pressure to elongate the series. We're still having a blast making it. So, we can't tell you exactly how many seasons we're going to have, but we know that we're going to enter each season with enthusiasm and confidence. Eventually, we'll talk to our friends at Sony and Netflix and say, 'We think this is probably around the time we should be winding it down,' and hopefully they'll give us that time to do it. We'll see."

The first three seasons of Cobra Kai are currently streaming on Netflix. Cobra Kai Season 4 is set to debut in December 2021. Let's hope the streamer keeps it coming with season 5's arrival in 2022. This news comes to us from Cobra Kai on Twitter.