The end of Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai is nowhere near according to creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. The creatives behind the show though have revealed that they do have an endgame in sight, though they aren't sure how long it will take to get there.

"We've always had a set end game, as to where the story's going, but we've said from the beginning that we weren't sure exactly how many seasons it'll take to get there. We found, even in Season 1 when we were in the writers' room, there were so many ideas that we had that just didn't fit into those five hours in the first season, so they ended up getting pushed to the next season. There are ideas that we talked about at the beginning of the show, that showed up in Season 3 or will show up in Season 4. And then, there are ideas that just fall by the wayside. There's no added pressure to elongate the series. We're still having a blast making it. There's still a lot more story to tell, in our minds."

So, fans can rest easy for now, knowing that there is plenty more Cobra Kai to come. Hurwitz continued saying, "We just finished shooting Season 4 and we have a lot more that we're excited to do, going forward. So, we can't tell you exactly how many seasons we're going to have, but we know that we're going to enter each season with enthusiasm and confidence. Eventually, we'll talk to our friends at Sony and Netflix and say, 'We think this is probably around the time we should be winding it down,' and hopefully they'll give us that time to do it. We'll see."

If this were not already enough of an assurance that the world of Cobra Kai will be around to entertain and charm us all for quite some time, Schlossberg revealed that there have been ongoing discussions regarding potential Karate Kid spin-offs, with the team eager to explore the backstories and perspectives of other characters in the same way they have Johnny Lawrence.

"The show itself is, in some ways, a spin-off. We're taking Johnny's life and his POV. It's one of those things where we think about it all the time, in some ways. With every character, you think of what their backstory is. When Jon says we don't know how many more seasons are left of the show, part of it is that we think every character has a lot of story to tell. Is that something that would be a part of the Cobra Kai story, or is it something where somebody deserves their own story? These are all things that we talk about. We love this universe and love the idea of playing with it. Everything is possible."

Cobra Kai spin-offs have been mentioned before, with Schlossberg making comparisons to the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad and how it spawned Better Call Saul. "Our hope is that we can really expand this whole Karate Kid universe and reinvigorate the fanbase, so that it's a story we can continue telling," Schlossberg explained. "We do have an endgame for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favorite show, Breaking Bad, [and how] they're able to keep the story going with Better Call Saul and El Camino." Could this lead to the Kreese spin-off that Schlossberg and the other creators have mentioned before? Only time will tell...

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is expected to hit Netflix later this year, and will bring The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver back into the fray. This comes to us from Collider.