Season 3 of Cobra Kai has already proven to be a big hit for Netflix, continuing the success of the previous two seasons. With a fourth season already greenlit, audiences may have begun to wonder just how much joy the creators behind the show can realistically bring. Well, executive producer and co-showrunner Josh Heald has now revealed that, while they have an ending in mind, it won't happen any time soon.

"We have an endgame in our heads. We've had one for quite some time, and it's not in Season 4. It's well beyond that. In our minds, we have seasons' worth of story that is necessary to tell before we get to that endgame. That will be a discussion going forward with our new partners at Netflix. Can we write to that endgame? Can we know that it's coming? That's not always the case with television and we respect that. For now, we're continuing to write at the same speed and with the same path that we set out with from the beginning."

Cobra Kai Season 3 manages to once again balance nostalgia and familiar faces with evolving characterisation and emerging plotlines (and a lot of karate action, of course), with the most recent series laying down foundations for further adventures with Daniel-san and Johnny Lawrence. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have clearly proven their talents across the first 3 seasons, so here's hoping Netflix allow them to continue making Cobra Kai until the end of time.

Set 34 years after the first Karate Kid, Cobra Kai re-examines the narrative from Daniel's rival, Johnny Lawrence's point of view. Now a struggling alcoholic, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. Season 3 hit the streaming service at the beginning of the new year, and picks up with the characters as they struggle to come to terms with the repercussions of the brawl at the high school that closed out the show's thrilling second season finale. With Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a coma, both Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) must reassess the extent of their own involvement in the events that put him there and try to figure out how to forge a better path forward for their students.

The drama reaches far and wide in season 3, with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) now locked up for injuring Miguel. Meanwhile Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) is once again tormented by high school bully Kyler (Joe Seo), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) tightens his stranglehold on Cobra Kai, once again instilling his students with a very questionable moral code.

Heald's words will be music to the ears of Cobra Kai fans, and echo the recent revelation from star Ralph Macchio, who has stated that there are plans for at least six seasons of the show. "The writers have always felt they had six seasons in their head, where the story arcs can go," the actor said. "So that should all land when the time is right. You don't want to overstay your welcome, but the fans are having fun and there's more story there. As long as we're allowed to keep doing it, Billy and I are in."

Cobra Kai season 3 is now available stream on Netflix. This comes to us from TV Line.