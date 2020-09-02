Cobra Kai has proven to be a huge hit for Netflix since acquisition, so it should come as no surprise that there are plans currently being discussed to create a whole shared universe of spin-offs from the Karate Kid continuation series. According to series creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, ideas for spin-off shows are already being drawn up.

"We have put thought into spin-off ideas. We love just The Karate Kid universe, love all the characters from back in the day and we love the characters we've created. It's hard for me to give you an exact answer to this, but what I can say is that we have a list of at least five different scenarios that we would pursue, that we could consider."

Cobra Kai features a whole host of fresh faces, any of which could easily lead their own series, with some older, more familiar faces being folded into proceedings as well. Jon Hurwitz continued, teasing the direction that some of these spin-off ideas could take.

"Some of them are untraditional. Some of them are unlike any kind of spin-off you've ever seen before. But, every time we're writing episodes of the show, we're falling in love with the characters that we're creating and examining characters from the past. Within the world of Cobra Kai, there are certain things that you can explore and certain things that don't fit into that particular box, but there may be opportunities down the road to break out one of these characters and get to know them better or to explore different times in characters' lives."

Set 34 years after the first Karate Kid movie, Cobra Kai re-examines the narrative from Daniel's rival, Johnny Lawrence's point of view. Now a struggling alcoholic, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

A third season of the popular series is now on the way, with the recent confirmation that it will not be delayed due to the ongoing global situation. Thankfully, the series was able to wrap production and get everything necessary finished before the entertainment industry was put on indefinite hiatus some months ago. Showrunner Josh Heald said, "Thankfully with season 3, we wrapped production before the end of 2019, and we wrapped post-production... I think there was a little bit of overlap." He also noted that, "we finished our final mix, the last big piece of post-production in person."

Cobra Kai sees the return of both Ralph Macchio as Daniel and William Zabka as Johnny. The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, and Martin Kove. The series was created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai are now available on Netflix, with the third season due to land on the streaming service sometime in 2021. Cobra Kai has proven to be a hit on the streaming service, recently taking over Lucifer as the most popular series on Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of Slashfilm.