Video game publisher GameMill Entertainment has announced their upcoming video game based on Netflix's insanely popular Cobra Kai series. Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues is a beat-'em-up style game that pits Johnny Lawrence against Daniel LaRusso, along with the rest of the characters from the hit series. Netflix will release the first two seasons of Cobra Kai on August 28th, with the highly anticipated season 3 coming some time in 2021. For fans who can't wait for a new adventure, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues could be the perfect way to pass the time until season 3 debuts.

GameMill officially announced Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues earlier this week and have revealed that the game will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this fall. The gameplay trailer features immersive graphics and teases some of the 28 different story missions. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprised their iconic roles for the voices within the game, which takes some storylines from the Cobra Kai series.

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues is a side scrolling video game in the vein of classic beat-'em-ups. Players can either play for Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do Karate, but in order to unlock the true ending of the game, both campaigns will have to be completed. Each fighter, which also includes Miguel, Sam, Robby, Hawk, and more, features their own special moves that will be unlocked by beating several challenges, which also includes boss battles. Martin Kove's John Kreese appears to be one such boss in the game play trailer.

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues encourages prospective players to choose a side, master your moves, and embrace your destiny in an epic beat 'em up adventure inspired by Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid. Take control of 8 playable characters with co-op multiplayer, deep move sets, combos, progression, real-time character swaps, ultimate attacks, and much more. 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the rivalry of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence continues. The trailer for the game shows off some of the "deep move sets," and Hawk's looks particularly interesting and damaging.

Cobra Kai originally premiered on YouTube's Red service. While it was able to gain a massive following and become a ratings monster on the streaming site, the partnership with Netflix has just amplified that popularity. Several fans of The Karate Kid will be able to experience the series for the first time and then look forward to season 3 with the rest of the current diehard fans. And now, they'll all have a video game to play at the same time. Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues will be available to purchase on October 27th. It is not clear if a demo for the game will be available before the aforementioned release date. In the meantime, you can check out the game play trailer above, thanks to the GameMill YouTube channel.

Karate Kid Story Continues in Cobra Kai Video Game https://t.co/hjoYYr73mWpic.twitter.com/OtoDohcHXC — GameLuster (@GameLuster) August 26, 2020

Cobra Kai S3 might not be coming until next year, but a new Cobra Kai video game is dropping in October. https://t.co/BqR6MpNFzapic.twitter.com/uJbFmiwheL — WWG (@WWG) August 25, 2020

* Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Video Game Revealed, Release Date Confirmed for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch - IGN IGN *… pic.twitter.com/L3bufijgoq — Newspaper Lists💞 (@NewspaperLists) August 25, 2020