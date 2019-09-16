Sylvester Stallone is getting ready to revisit two more of his iconic classics with a Cobra Reboot and Tango & Cash. The former is confirmed to be in the works, with Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, Spy Kids) developing it with Stallone. The latter? That could be a bit more tricky, as Stallone needs his partner in fighting crime Kurt Russell on board as well, but those discussions have been happening.

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters this weekend and Sylvester Stallone has been making the rounds to promote his latest turn as John Rambo. During a recent interview, he was asked about what other classic characters of his he might be interested in revisiting. At that point, he revealed that a Cobra reboot is being developed as we speak. Here's what Stallone had to say about it.

"I'm talking with Robert Rodriguez right now about Cobra, which looks like that could happen... It's basically his baby now."

This won't for sure be as a movie, as the action star said it could be done "as a series." It's worth mentioning that Robert Rodriguez previously had success bringing From Dusk Till Dawn to TV on his El Rey Network. Cobra, directed by George P. Cosmatos, was released in 1986 and, though not what one would call a critical darling, remains one of Stallone's more iconic roles outside or Rocky and Rambo.

Another one of his most iconic turns was in 1989's Tango & Cash, alongside Kurt Russell. Sylvester Stallone played Raymond Tango, while Russell portrayed Gabriel Cash. The movie wasn't exactly a hit at the time, but has gone on to become something of a cult classic. Sylvester Stallone revealed he would be happy to do a sequel.

"I would do Tango & Cash in a second. I know, with Kurt [Russell], it's not about a caper... it's just us doing our thing."

Interestingly, this is more than just a hypothetical proposition. Stallone further revealed that he's actually talked to Kurt Russell about the notion of a sequel While Russell sounds hesitant, based on Sly's account of the conversation, the door remains open on this one at least a bit.

"'I don't know, Sly... There we were in our prime and now we're in our unprime, I dunno.' So I said, Kurt, 'I'm telling you, ya gotta go in on this.' So he said, 'I'll talk to you when I get back.'"

It's not clear where Kurt Russell will be coming back from, but wherever it is, and whenever that is, this conversation will be picked up at that time. Given the success of the Creed movies, and the solid box office tracking for Rambo: Last Blood, this would make some sense in the modern marketplace. Nostalgia is big and, if we can still be talking about Lethal Weapon 5, why not Tango & Cash 2? This news comes to us via Fandango.