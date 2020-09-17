Antony Starr has certainly proven that he can do creepy with his portrayal as the murderous superhero Homelander on the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, so it's no surprise that Lionsgate has tapped the actor to star in their upcoming thriller Cobweb. Along with Starr, the movie also stars Lizzy Caplan, who has earned critical acclaim for her role as Annie Wilkes on the horror series Castle Rock. Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth) and child actor Woody Norman (The War of the Worlds) also star.

Set in a small town, the upcoming thriller "takes place in a seemingly ordinary house where a timid young boy (Norman) hears a mysterious tapping from inside the walls, and begins to suspect that his parents are hiding a terrible secret.Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr will play the boy's parents, while Coleman will play the boy's substitute teacher, which begs the question - what happened to his first teacher?"

Samuel Bodin (Netflix's Marianne) will direct Cobweb, and the project marks his first theatrical movie. The screenplay was written by Chris Thomas Devlin, who also wrote Legendary's upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment is producing alongside Jon Berg and Point Grey's Seth Togen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. Andrew Childs and Josh Fagen executive produce with Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck of Lionsgate overseeing the project.

"We are big believers in the horror business, and the continuous need for content so we are thrilled to be partnered with Vertigo and Point Grey in bringing Sam Bodin's first film to [the big] screen," Erin Westerman of Lionsgate said in a statement.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Boys was developed for television by Eric Kripke. Spoofing popular superhero movies, the show follows a group of vigilantes set on taking down a group of corrupt superheroes and the wealthy corporation that funds them. Starr's take on the sinister Superman-like character called Homelander has made The Boys a must-see series, featuring prominently in some of the show's most interesting (and disturbing) moments. The series has already been renewed for a third season by Amazon, so there's plenty more of Homelander yet to come.

Previously, Antony Starr starred in the Cinemax series Banshee, which aired from 2013 to 2016. He portrayed an ex-con who assumed the identity of a murdered sheriff to hide from a mob boss seeking revenge. He then starred in the CBS mystery series American Gothic in a main role, though the series ended after just one season. He is also acclaimed for his role as Jeremy King in the Australian drama movie Wish You Were Here, which earned him Best Supporting Actor wins at the AACTA Awards and the FCCA Awards.

Production on Cobweb is scheduled to begin later this month in Sofia, Bulgaria. No word yet on when the thriller will tentatively be released. In the meantime, you can catch Starr in season 2 of The Boys, with new episodes premiering every Friday on Amazon Prime Video. This news comes to us from Collider.