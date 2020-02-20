Netflix is developing a movie based on Pablo Escobar's hippos. Naturally, it's called Cocaine Hippos, named after Escobar's number one export. Escobar dominated the 1980s and is known today as one of the most successful drug lords of all time. He had drugs exported all over the world and was dubbed "The King of Cocaine." He is also known as the wealthiest criminal in history, after amassing an estimated net worth of $30 billion by the time of his death in 1993, which is the equivalent to $59 billion as of 2019 in today's currency.

Needless to say, whatever Pablo Escobar wanted, he received and he got it fast. So when he wanted to create a zoo on his Colombian property in the 1980s, he had no problem obtaining exotic animals from all over the world and had them delivered to make up his own personal zoo. 4 Hippos were originally brought in from Africa, which is crazy since before then, there were no hippos in Colombia. Today, there are 50 since they keep reproducing and it's turning into a major problem since the Colombian government took control of Escobar's property after his death in the early 1990s.

Cocaine Hippos follows a group of friends "who stumble across a clue leading to Escobar's lost treasure." They then take a wild trip that "pits them against con men, local drug lords and the deadly hippos that Escobar smuggled into Colombia back in the '80s." Netflix is saying the tone of the movie is a mixture of The Hangover and Tropic Thunder. The title alone will have people wanting to see what this is all about, so Netflix could have a hit on their hands.

Cocaine Hippos will more than likely go into the origins of the hippos and how they got on Pablo Escobar's property. While cute and portrayed as cuddly in the entertainment industry, hippos are quite the opposite. In Africa, they kill more humans than any other mammal and are extremely dangerous. So, it's really a bit of a problem now that the original 4 hippos have turned into 50. That's a whole lot of danger in one area of Colombia, which Cocaine Hippos will more than likely delve into.

Comedian Jermaine Fowler is all set to star in and executive produce Netflix's Cocaine Hippos. Jordan VanDina penned the script for the comedy, which will be produced by Adam Goodman under his Dichotomy banner. Netflix seems like the right fit for this kind of movie, so it will be interesting to see how viewers react to it once it debuts on the streaming platform. There is currently no production start date or release date, but that news should be coming along shortly. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce Netflix's Cocaine Hippos movie news.