With Disney Pixar's Coco being the only new release over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, it was expcted to easily take down Warner Bros.' Justice League this weekend. While last weekend's winner Justice League didn't drop quite as much as expected, Coco still had no trouble taking the top spot with $49 million, with a five-day holiday weekend total of $71.1 million. Warner Bros. Justice League wasn't too far behind, dropping a decent 56.6% in its second weekend to take second place with $40.7 million.

While the Justice League movie fared well in its second weekend at the box office, it wasn't the only holdover to post a minimal decrease over the holiday weekend. Wonder dropped from second to third place this weekend, but it only dipped 19% from its opening weekend, taking in a decent $22.3 million, while Thor: Ragnarok dropped just 22.5% and took in $16.7 million in fourth place, while Daddy's Home 2 rounded out the top 10 with $13.2 million, dropping just 8.2% this weekend.

In Disney Pixar's Coco, a young man named Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez), who, despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Character actress Renée Victor also joins the cast as Abuelita, Miguel's grandmother.

Rounding out the top 10 are the Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express ($13 million), The Star ($6.8 million), A Bad Moms Christmas ($5 million), Roman J. Israel, Esq. ($4.5 million) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ($4.4 million). Also opening in limited release this weekend was Bleecker Street's The Man Who Invented Christmas, which earned $1.3 million from 626 theaters for a paltry $2,146 per-screen average, Call Me by Your Name, which took in an astonishing $404,874 from just four theaters for a $101,219 per-screen average and Focus Features' Darkest Hour, which earned $176,000 from four theaters for a solid $44,000 per-screen average.

Looking ahead to next weekend, there are no movies opening in wide release, although several potential awards season candidates will arrive in limited release. Among these limited release titles are Parade Deck Films' Another WolfCop, Epic Pictures' Badsville, Well Go USA's Brotherhood of Blades 2, Hannover House's Daisy Winters, A24 Films' The Disaster Artist, Cinedigm Entertainment's Gangster Land, Zorya Films' Inoperable, the independent Kepler's Dream, Fox Searchlight's The Shape of Water, Vertical Entertainment's Slumber, Well Go USA's The Swindlers, IFC's Tribes of Palos Verdes and Amazon Studios' Wonder Wheel. Take a look at the top 10 estimates for the weekend of November 22, and check back on Sunday for the top 10 estimates, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.