With just one new movie arriving in theaters this weekend, Broad Green Pictures' Just Getting Started, it was largely expected that two-time winner Coco would bring home the three-peat this weekend, and that's exactly what happened, with Coco easily taking the box office crown once again with $18.3 million, dropping just 33.5% in its third frame in theaters. While there is no conceivable way that the movie will repeat for a fourth weekend, with Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi hitting theaters, but it's still been an impressive box office run thus far for Coco.

As of now Coco, which explores the Land of the Dead, has taken in $135.5 million thus far at the domestic box office, and with an additional $254 million from international markets, it has brought the global total up to $389.5 million. No budget figures were given for Coco, but it's a surefire hit with critics, earning an impressive 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Coco managed to break a box office record in Mexico, beating the 5-year record held by The Avengers, but it still has a long way to go since it's currently in 18th place at the domestic box office of the 19 Pixar movies, but that may surely change.

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt) in Disney Pixar's Coco. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Character actress Renée Victor also joins the cast as Abuelita, Miguel's grandmother.

Rounding out the top 10 is the DC Films superhero adventure Justice League ($9.5 million), Wonder ($8.4 million), The Disaster Artist ($6.4 million), Thor: Ragnarok ($6.2 million), Daddy's Home 2 ($6 million), Murder on the Orient Express ($5.1 million), Lady Bird $3.5 million), Just Getting Started ($3.1 million) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ($2.8 million). Also arriving in limited release this weekend is Neon's I, Tonya, which earned $245,602 from just four theaters for a $61,401 per-screen average, although there was no box office data for a pair of Vertical Entertainment movies, November Criminals and Hollow in the Land.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Disney and LucasFilm will finally unveil Star Wars: The Force Awakens, while 20th Century Fox rolls out the animated family comedy Ferdinand in theaters. The current box office projections are putting Star Wars: The Last Jedi at a $200 million opening weekend, but it likely won't come close to the record of $247.9 million, held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Also arriving in limited release next weekend is Magnolia's Permanent and Vertical Entertainment's Beyond Skyline. Take a look at the top 10 estimates below for the weekend of December 8, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, and check back on Tuesday for next weekend's predictions.