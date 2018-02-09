Disney Pixar's Coco will be available on Digital HD and Movies Anywhere on February 13, ahead of the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand release on February 27, with the studio unveiling two new deleted scenes. Directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina introduce these new scenes, one of which, the directors reveal, was the original opening scene, a musical number that explains the Dia De Los Muertos holiday. The directors go onto say that this was the opening scene for a "number of years" before it was ultimately changed. This scene is set in Mexico City circa 1953.

The second scene, director Adrian Molina explains, is called "Celebrity Tour," which was crafted because they wanted to find a fun way to introduce Hector, the character portrayed by Gael Garcia Bernal, while also establishing the rules of the Land of the Dead. That resulted in this scene, where Molina and Unkrich made Hector a "celebrity tour guide," where he shows tourists the stars homes in the Land of the Dead. It's here where Hector offers a promise to help Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) meet his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). It's this scene where Hector reveals that as long as the living remember the dead, they still get to live in the Land of the Dead.

Disney-Pixar's Coco, the story of a 12-year-old aspiring musician's extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors, won a 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Motion Picture, topped the domestic box office Thanksgiving holiday weekend, became the highest grossing film of all time in Mexico, broke records in China and earned widespread praise, receiving 96 percent from critics and 97 percent from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Through fresh and fascinating bonus material, adventurers of all ages will tag along with filmmakers as they soak in Día de los Muertos in Mexico; explore the essential role of music in Coco; and learn how the cast and crew personally connect with the film's message.

They'll step behind the scenes to discover the inspiration behind the film's creative costuming; Miguel's beautifully complicated family; Dante the loyal Xolo dog; and the stunning worlds of both the dead and the living. Features also include deleted scenes, insightful filmmaker commentary, the music of Coco and more. Coco is packaged several ways to ensure viewers get the most out of their in-home viewing experience. The Multi-screen Edition (formerly the Blu-ray Combo Pack) includes Blu-ray, DVD and a Digital copy, giving viewers the flexibility to watch the film on different devices. Those with 4K Ultra HD capability may opt for Digital 4K Ultra HD or the 4K UHD Combo Pack, which includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a Digital copy. 4K Ultra HD provides four times the resolution of HD, bringing the rich color, textures and sounds to life and immersing viewers in two fantastically animated worlds. Dolby Atmos audio heightens the memorable score created by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and his 83-piece orchestra, as well as original songs like "Remember Me" by the Oscar-winning team behind Frozen, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

In Disney-Pixar's Coco, Pixar Animation Studios' 19th feature film, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt), despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) and co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) from a script by Molina and Matthew Aldrich (Spinning Man). Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3) produces, and John Lasseter is executive producer. Coco features an original score from Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (Up, Rogue One), a song by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen), and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco (Dope, Shovel Buddies) and Molina. Also part of the team is musical consultant Camilo Lara of the music project Mexican Institute of Sound, as well as cultural consultants Lalo Alcaraz, Marcela Davison Avilés and Octavio Solis. Take a look at these new deleted scenes from Coco, courtesy of Disney Movies YouTube.