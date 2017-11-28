The first weekend in December is often one that falls through the cracks, and last weekend's winner, Disney Pixar's Coco, looks to take full advantage of that. This frame is often forgotten, since it falls between the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and either the prestige Oscar candidates or the final big-budget blockbusters that arrive over the holiday season, and this year is no different, with no movies opening in wide release, although there are a slew of movies arriving in limited release, such as Parade Deck Films' Another WolfCop, Epic Pictures' Badsville, Well Go USA's Brotherhood of Blades 2, Hannover House's Daisy Winters, A24 Films' The Disaster Artist, Cinedigm Entertainment's Gangster Land, Zorya Films' Inoperable, the independent Kepler's Dream, Fox Searchlight's The Shape of Water, Vertical Entertainment's Slumber, Well Go USA's The Swindlers, IFC's Tribes of Palos Verdes and Amazon Studios' Wonder Wheel. With no wide release contenders, Coco should have no trouble winning this weekend with $30.2 million.

This year has been quite an interesting one for animated movies, which had at one point been seen as sure fire box office gold, since they have elements that appeal to the whole family, but that hasn't exactly been the case this year. So far, only Despicable Me 3 has cracked the top 10 at the domestic box office for the year, a far cry from just last year, when there were four animated movies in the top 10, Finding Dory, The Secret Life of Pets, Zootopia and Sing. This year there are also two R-rated movies in the top 10 (IT and Logan), a slight increase from one (Deadpool) last year. While there have been some animated hits just outside the top 10 like The Boss Baby and The LEGO Batman Movie, there have also been several high-profile animated movies like The Emoji Movie, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Leap! and My Little Pony: The Movie severely underperforming this year, but that doesn't seem to be the cast with Pixar's Coco.

Coco's $50.8 million debut was the third best all year, behind Despicable Me 3 ($72.4 million) and The LEGO Batman Movie ($53 milion), and the movie has already set a box office record in Mexico, where it opened just before the actual Day of the Dead, becoming the highest-grossing movie in Mexican box office history, breaking the five-year record set by Marvel's The Avengers. As of now, it has earned $82.3 million internationally for a worldwide total of $155.2 million, from an unspecified production budget. We're predicting that Coco stays put atop the box office with $30.2 million, and this lack of newcomers will also benefit the remaining holdovers as well, since, barring a rather miraculous showing from any of the limited release titles, the top 10 should essentially stay intact this weekend.

The top 10 will likely include Justice League ($21.6 million), Wonder ($13.6 million), Thor: Ragnarok $9.1 million), Daddy's Home 2 ($6.3 million), Murder on the Orient Express $6 million) The Star ($3.9 million), A Bad Moms Christmas ($2.8 million), Roman J. Israel, Esq. ($2.3 million) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ($2 million). Of this crop of newcomers in limited release, the three that could have a shot at cracking the top 10 with an astounding limited release debut are A24 Films' The Disaster Artist, Fox Searchlight's The Shape of Water and Amazon Studios' Wonder Wheel. Director Guillermo del Toro's critically-acclaimed The Shape of Water and director/star James Franco's The Disaster Artist are both critical hits, with 98% and 96% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes, while Wonder Wheel has a mixed reception with 52%.

Looking ahead to next weekend, only Broad Green Pictures' action comedy Just Getting Started will debuted in wide release, and while The Disaster Artist will also be expanding nationwide, it isn't clear how significant the expansion will be yet. Also opening in limited release that date is Neon's highly-anticipated I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie, Vertical Entertainment's Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron and Rachelle Lefevre and another Vertical film, November Criminals, starring Ansel Elgort and Chloe Moretz. Take a look at our top 10 projections for the weekend of December 1, and check back on Sunday for the box office estimates.