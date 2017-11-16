Pixar's Coco is off to a pretty impressive start at the box office. The movie has still yet to make its way to theaters internationally, but Disney released the movie in Mexico early. Disney premiered the film at the Morelia Film Festival and released it in Mexico three weeks ago, in order to coincide with the Dia De Muertos celebrations, which Coco is set during. To date, the movie has already made $43.1 million in Mexico and will pass the all time record set by The Avengers any minute now.

Marvel's The Avengers was released in 2012 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies ever worldwide, with $1.51 billion. It made 827 million pesos ($43.3 million) in Mexico, which is just ahead of the 824 million ($43.1 million) that Coco has made as of this writing. That's an impressive feat, to say the least, but it no doubt has to do with the fact that Pixar's latest movie is deeply rooted in Mexican culture. In any case, Disney is surely quite happy with the results and it bodes well for Coco's performance at the domestic box office when it arrives on November 22.

In Disney and Pixar's Coco, we follow a young boy named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), despite his family's generations-old ban on music. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal), the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

Coco, like most Pixar movies, has been praised by critics thus far, which is sure to help its take at the box office as it rolls out into other markets. The animated feature currently has a very impressive 96 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which easily makes it one of the best-reviewed animated movies of the year. As it stands, Coco has a very good chance of winning the Academy Award for Best Picture this year, which would be the ninth for Pixar overall. That's even more good news for Disney.

Disney owns both Marvel and Pixar, so the Mouse House now owns the top two spots at the all time Mexican box office. With those two production houses, Disney owns two of the most consistent hitmakers in the business, as evidenced by Coco's already impressive take in Mexico. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Co-directors Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) and Adrian Molina (Monsters University) spent years traveling in Mexico, researching the culture and customs of the Dia de Muertos celebration. It looks like all of that hard work is going to pay off in a big way.