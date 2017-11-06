Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with the turkey and stuffing comes Disney Pixar's Coco, opening in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017. Disney Pixar has released the final trailer for Coco, along with a new Coco photo that features young Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) alongside his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Disney has also announced that tickets are now on sale at Fandango and Atom Tickets for this movie that will be perfect for families and friends who want to celebrate the film's themes, including the importance of family, honoring your ancestors and following your dreams.

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

The Coco voice cast also includes Alanna Ubach as Mama Imelda, Renée Victor as Abuelita, Jaime Camil as Papa, Alfonso Arau as Papa Julio, Herbert Siguenza as Tio Oscar, Gabriel Iglesias as a Head Clerk, Lombardo Boyar as a Mariachi, Ana Ofelia Murguía as Mama Coco, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Frida Kahlo, Selene Luna as Tia Rosita, Edward James Olmos as Chicharron, Sofía Espinosa as Mama, Carla Medina as Tia Victoria, Luis Valdez as Tio Berto, Blanca Araceli as Emcee, Cheech Marin as a Corrections Agent, Octavio Solis as an Arrivals Officer and Pixar regular John Ratzenberger in an unspecified voice role.

Coco, which was once described as Pixar's first musical, features an original score from Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (Up, Rogue One), a song by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen), and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco (Dope, Shovel Buddies) and co-director Adrian Molina. Also part of the team is musical consultant Camilo Lara of the music project Mexican Institute of Sound, as well as cultural consultants Lalo Alcaraz, Marcela Davison Avilés and Octavio Solis. Directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3), Disney Pixar's Coco opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017.

This trailer comes just a few days after the actual Day of the Dead holiday that is depicted in this animated adventure. Coco is the only movie slated for wide release on Wednesday, November 22, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday, while a pair of limited release titles, Focus Features' Darkest Hour and Bleecker Street's The Man Who Invented Christmas will also arrive on that date. Take a look at the new trailer, courtesy of Disney Pixar YouTube, and photo for Coco below.