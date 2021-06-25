The recently announced sequel to sci-fi action outing Code 8, titled Code 8: Part II, will debut on Netflix just like its predecessor. The sequel was announced earlier this year and will see real-life brothers Robbie and Stephen Amell reprise their roles from the first movie, as well as putting Jeff Chan back in the director's chair.

The sequel will once again focus on the 4% of people living in fictional Lincoln City who possess special abilities, though this time the story will feel a lot more contemporary. The official synopsis for Code 8: Part II is as follows; "After witnessing the murder of her brother and subsequent cover up, a teenage girl with abnormal abilities seeks the help of an ex-con (Robbie Amell) and his former partner-in-crime (Stephen Amell). Together, they face a unit of corrupt police officers who deploy advanced robotic technology to prevent themselves from being exposed."

Jeff Chan will write the script in tandem with Chris Paré, with Sherren Lee and Jesse LaVercombe as well as helm the project, with Robbie Amell returning as Connor Reed, a Class 5 Electric (electrokinetic), alongside Stephen Amell as Garrett Kent, a telekinetic outlaw.

Released in 2019, the first Code 8 introduced audiences to the world of Lincoln City, where those with special abilities often find themselves at the gun-barrel end of the government's advanced, militarized police technology. The portion of the population who are born with varying supernatural abilities face discrimination and poverty, often resorting to crime. Connor Reed, a power-enabled young man, is struggling to pay for his ailing mother's health treatment. Fighting to earn enough money as a day laborer, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal world by Garrett who works for Lincoln City's reigning drug lord, Marcus Sutcliffe. Garrett helps Connor sharpen his powers in order to execute a series of crimes on behalf of Sutcliffe, while a militarized police unit, led by Agent Park and Agent Davis, hunts them down.

Directed by newcomer Jeff Chan and starring Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Sung Kang, Alex Mallari Jr., and Aaron Abrams, the first Code 8 was a huge hit for Netflix at the time, being met with solid reviews from critics and achieving the number one spot on Netflix's top 10 feature. Beginning life as a short film, Robbie Amell took the concept to crowdfunding site Indiegogo in hopes of securing funds for a feature-length movie, and though he posted a campaign that only asked for $200,000, by the time it was all was said and done, $2.5 million had been raised by over 30,000 backers.

Thus, with such success comes sequels, something that the Amell brothers cannot wait to get started on. "Code 8 is an incredibly personal and special project for all of us," Stephen Amell said. "We built the world in the first one and now we're ready to blow it out!"

Robbie Amell echoed these sentiments saying, "There's nothing better than working with family and friends. Code 8 was the embodiment of that. I can't wait to get back to work on the sequel." Finally, director Jeff Chan teasing the scope of the follow-up, "We're beyond thrilled to get the team back together and bring more of the Code 8 universe to our very passionate fans. We know this is a sequel that will push the story to new heights."

Code 8: Part II is expected to begin filming later this year. Netflix will now distribute the sequel globally much like the first movie. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.