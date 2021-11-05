Upon its release back in 2019, the sci-fi action film Code 8 was a huge hit on Netflix. Currently titled as Code 8: Part II, the upcoming sequel will see the return of Robbie Amell (The Tomorrow People, Upload) and Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels) returning for their roles as Connor Reed and Garret.

The sequel was first announced during the Banff World Media Festival back in June 2021, which also marks the first Canadian-English language feature acquisition. Code 8: Part II is currently in production, which is believed to be filming in Canada. Both Robbie and Stephen Amell recently posted the same photo on their official Instagram accounts standing alongside returning director Jeff Chan, with a caption reading "Code 8 Part 2", which you can check out below.

If you take a second look at Robbie Amell's Instagram post caption, he also says "Hopefully Part 3 is warmer." Its currently unclear if Robbie Amell's caption confirms that a Code 8: Part III is already in the works, or if he just jokingly made the statement. While we wait for official confirmation for Code 8: Part III, a spin-off series starring Robbie and Stephen Amell was announced to be in development at Quibi back in December 2019. However, following the announcement that Quibi is shutting down, the series has been left in limbo. Roku now carries the majority of Quibi's library with no mention about moving forward with the spin-off project.

Written and directed by Jeff Chan, Code 8 starred the Amell cousins, Robbie and Stephen Amell, who also executive produced. The film is a feature-length version of the 2016 short film of the same name set in a world where four percent of the population are born with superpower abilities. These superpowered humans face discrimination from the rest of society, forcing them to turn to a life of crime. One of those people is Conner Reed, who joins a group of criminals to pay for his ailing mother's medical treatment. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received an approval rating of 80% based on a total of 20 reviews, with an average rating of 6.1/10.

The official synopsis for Code 8: Part II reads as, after witnessing the murder of her brother and subsequent cover up, a teenage girl with abnormal abilities seeks the help of an ex-con (Robbie Amell) and his former partner-in-crime (Stephen Amell). Together, they face a unit of corrupt police officers who deploy advanced robotic technology to prevent themselves from being exposed. Director Jeff Chan is also making his return to direct the upcoming sequel, while also writing the screenplay alongside Chris Pare, Sherren Lee, and Jesse LaVercombe. Jeff Chan, Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, and Chris Pare will also once again produce the upcoming film.

Netflix has already announced that it has acquired the global rights to Code 8: Part II in a deal with XYZ films back in June 2021. From Collective Pictures, the sequel is currently in production, and will be available for streaming globally on Netflix. Additional casting for the sequel has not yet been announced at this time. No official release date has been announced for Code 8: Part II, but with the film currently in production, it is expected to be released sometime during 2022.