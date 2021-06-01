Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell are set to star in the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Code 8: Part II directed by Jeff Chan (Code 8). The film is written by Chris Paré & Chan, and Sherren Lee & Jesse LaVercombe. Producers include Chan, Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and Paré, with XYZ Films executive producing and handling sales. The film is set for a start date in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Code 8: Part II is centered around the 4% of people living in fictional Lincoln City who possess special abilities and are often confronted by advanced, militarized police technology. It's a sci-fi fantasy about the extraordinary power that we as individuals hold, versus the technological superiority of the institutions that we live within. The sequel is about the journey of a teenage girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers. After becoming a witness to the cover up, she becomes a target and enlists the help of an ex-con (Robbie Amell) and his former partner-in-crime (Stephen Amell). Together, they face a highly regarded and well protected police sergeant who will use every tool to prevent himself from being exposed.

Code 8 was originally supported by over 35,000 fans who contributed 2.5 million dollars through Indiegogo making it the second largest crowdfunded original film of all time. CODE 8 set the record for the highest grossing day-and-date release for Elevation Pictures in Canada and Vertical Entertainment in the U.S. The film reached #1 on Netflix's Top Ten list, holding that spot for most of April 2020 in dozens of countries including the U.S., France, Australia, UK, Mexico, and Brazil.

Chan is the founder of Collective Pictures, a film & television production company based out of Toronto, Canada. As a director and producer, he's made short films that have garnered over 30 million views, including the original IP "Code 8" which generated over $2.5 million in crowdfunding. Chan independently directed and produced the feature length version of CODE 8, and most recently has partnered with Wattpad Studios to produce FLOAT, based on the hit story that has garnered over 26 million reads.

"We're beyond thrilled to get the team back together and bring more of the Code 8 universe to our very passionate fans. We know this is a sequel that will push the story to new heights," said Chan.

Robbie Amell can currently be seen leading the cast in Amazon's hit series Upload, the sci-fi, romantic, satire series, created by Greg Daniels (The Office/ Parks and Recreation). Prior to shooting season two, Robbie wrapped production on the ever-expanding Resident Evil movie franchise, playing the lead role of iconic game character, 'Chris Redfield'. Recently, Robbie had three Netflix movies premiere in 2020: The hit sci-fi thriller, Code 8, the comedy horror film, The Babysitter 2 for director McG, and the romantic comedy Desperados.

"There's nothing better than working with family and friends. Code 8 was the embodiment of that. I can't wait to get back to work on the sequel," said Robbie Amell.

Most notably known for playing the Green Arrow on the hit CW series Arrow, Stephen Amell has also appeared in the blockbuster hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows as the iconic Casey Jones. More recently, Stephen appeared in

which he produced and starred in alongside his cousin Robbie Amell, and he recently wrapped production on the STARZ upcoming wrestling family drama Heels, slated to premiere in 2021.

"Code 8 is an incredibly personal and special project for all of us. We built the world in the first one and now we're ready to blow it out!" said Stephen Amell.