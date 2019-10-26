Cousins Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell are perhaps best known for their work in the ArrowVerse on The CW. Stephen Amell is now wrapping up is long run as Arrow, with Robbie having appeared as Firestorm on The Flash. Now, the pair are teaming up for a very different kind of superpowered thriller, where having special abilities doesn't necessarily make you a hero. Today, we have a first look at Code 8 with the teaser trailer and a new poster.

Robbie Amell plays a young man with incredible supernatural powers in Code 8. And he is lured into the seedy underworld of drug smuggling by Stephen Amell's Garrett. Together, they bring some Amell magic to the screen in one of the year's most interesting sci-fi thrillers.

Code 8 starring Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell is coming to theaters and On Demand starting December 13, just in time for the holiday movie going season. So buckle up for something a little different as Hollywood bombards the multiplex with huge blockbusters this Christmas.

Arriving from Vertical Entertainment, Code 8 was directed and produced by Jeff Chan, who is expanding his short film of the same name. He made his directorial debut with the 2014 horror thriller Grace: The Possession. Here he is working from a script by Chris Paré, who also worked on the Code 8 short film and penned the screenplay for Grace: The Possession.

Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell are working alongside an ensemble that also includes Greg Bryk, Kari Matchett and the great Sung Kang. This 98 minute thrillride has not been rated, so expected the unexpected.

Code 8 is set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, they face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime. Connor Reed (Robbie Amell), a power-enabled young man, is struggling to pay for his ailing mother's (Kari Matchett) health treatment.

Fighting to earn enough money as a day laborer, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal world by Garrett (Stephen Amell) who works for Lincoln City's reigning drug lord, Marcus Sutcliffe (Greg Bryk). Garrett helps Connor sharpen his powers in order to execute a series of crimes on behalf of Sutcliffe, while a militarized police unit, led by Agent Park (Sung Kang) and Agent Davis (Aaron Abrams), hunts them down.

You can check out the Code 8 trailer direct from Vertical Entertainment. We also have the teaser poster for Code 8, which warns that 'Fear is the most dangerous power'. We also have a number of stills featuring the cast for you to check out.