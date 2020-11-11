Because the true meaning of Christmas has long been lost, certain ad campaigns have become a staple of the holiday. One such product is Coca-Cola, and now, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has put his unique outlook to use in bringing the newest Coca Cola commercial to life for this year's festive season.

While the commercial may lack the over-the-top wackiness and rib-tickling jokes of the filmmaker's big screen outings Thor: Ragnarok or Hunt for the Wilderpeople, it is brimming with the inherent emotion and sweetness that permeates Waititi's other work. Carrying the typically schmaltzy tagline "This Christmas, give something only you can give," the ad tells the story of a father who is desperately trying to get his daughter's Christmas letter to Santa in time for the big day, the commercial is sure to reduce even Pepsi fans to tears.

Though you may not fancy crying during Christmas (yes, it is still November but does the date really matter in 2020), particularly at the sight of a Coca-Cola advert, it's still worth checking out thanks to the unabashed wholesomeness that is sure to fill you with at least a modicum of the Christmas spirit.

Waititi's Coca-Cola commercial will reportedly begin airing in the United Kingdom from December and will also be screened in 91 other countries across the world. The release of the ad coincides with the disappointing news that Coca-Cola will not run its annual festive truck tour of the UK this year due to concerns regarding the ongoing global situation.

Aside from hitting us all in the feels for the sake of a sugary drink, Waititi has managed to become one of the busiest directors working in Hollywood, with several high-profile projects in the pipeline. The Oscar-winning director, writer and actor, who is perhaps best known for his movies What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok, and last year's wartime comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit, has already finished working on the sport-comedy Next Goal Wins, is working on not one but two Roald Dahl animated adaptations for Netflix, and has a mysterious Star Wars venture on his schedule. And that's without mentioning appearances in the Ryan Reynolds action-comedy Free Guy and James Gunn's DC comic book movie The Suicide Squad. Phew.

Next up for Taika Waititi though is the fourth movie in the Thor saga, Thor: Love and Thunder, which he is directing, writing and starring in. While not much is yet known about Thor: Love and Thunder, returning star Natalie Portman has revealed several clues over the last few weeks, as well as praising the sought-after filmmaker. "It's going to be really silly and funny, and great. We've got Taika Waititi... He's wonderful, so I'm very excited to just be with all of them," Portman said recently.

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder are now getting ready to begin filming, with the movie currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022 after an MCU reshuffle. Directed by Taika Waititi from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. This comes to us courtesy of Coca-Cola's official Youtube Channel.