Aged action superstar, Liam Neeson, will return to the snow-covered lands of Kehoe, Colorado for a sequel to the 2019 action thriller Cold Pursuit. The news of a follow-up was contained in a recent report regarding the upcoming plans for the production company StudioCanal, which also revealed that a sequel to the Netflix action flick Gunpowder Milkshake is in the cards.

Directed by Hans Petter Moland from a screenplay by Frank Baldwin, Cold Pursuit stars Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman, Tom Jackson, Emmy Rossum, Domenick Lombardozzi, Julia Jones, John Doman, and Laura Dern. The movie is a remake of the 2014 Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance, and follows Neeson as Nels Coxman, whose quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances.

His search for the truth quickly becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. Transformed from upstanding citizen to coldblooded vigilante, Coxman unwittingly sets off a chain of events that includes a kidnapping, a series of deadly misunderstandings, and a turf war between Viking and a rival boss.

The first Cold Pursuit was released in the United States on February 8, 2019, by Summit Entertainment, and went on to gross $76 million worldwide. The movie received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised Liam Neeson's performance, the action sequences and the dark humor.

While Cold Pursuit does find Neeson as the kind of revenge-driven, grizzled hero that he has become known for in the latter part of his career, his role as Nels Coxman differs somewhat from the likes of Taken's Bryan Mills, with the character lacking the particular set of skills (unless you count snowplow driving) or even the will to live. Rather than fighting to save his family, Neeson's character has nothing to lose, leading to a much more cynical, often rather hilarious quest for vengeance.

The direction of the Cold Pursuit sequel is unknown at this time, it has not even been confirmed that Liam Neeson will be returning, but no doubt the blood-soaked snow left behind by his revenge against the drug lord and his henchmen will not have gone unnoticed. These criminals are always connected, just ask Bryan Mills...

Neeson can currently be seen plying his trade in The Ice Road, which once again finds the actor in the role of a grizzled savior as ice driver, Mike, who leads an implausible rescue mission over a frozen ocean after a remote diamond mine collapses in the far northern regions of Canada. Mike must race against time to save the lives of the trapped miners as the thawing waters rise. The Matrix and John Wick: Chapter 2 star, Laurence Fishburne, stars alongside Neeson, with the likes of Ray McKinnon, Marcus Thomas, Benjamin Walker, and Amber Midthunder rounding out the rest of the supporting cast. The Ice Road is available to stream on Netflix now.

Though he has said several times that he will soon retire from the action movie genre, it seems that, much like his on-screen persona, Liam Neeson is unstoppable. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.