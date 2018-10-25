The first trailer for Cold Pursuit is here. We've known for some time that Liam Neeson was going to be making a movie that pretty much turns him into a deadly version of Homer's Mr. Plow from The Simpsons and now, we finally know what that looks like. This remake of the 2014 Norwegian thriller In Order of Disappearance was previously going under the title Hard Powder. Apparently, the studio thought that was too ridiculous. Call it what you will, but this looks like we have an early frontrunner for the best worst movie of 2019.

In as much as there are probably going to be plenty of Taken comparisons, it starts out a bit differently, with his son dying, not kidnapped. Tragic nonetheless. So, this humble snowplow driver decides to carve out a path of vengeance against a bunch of drug dealers with nicknames. Then it more or less turns into what we've come to expect from a Liam Neeson action movie. But on snow this time! And why is it that nobody thought to use Don't Fear the Reaper by Blue Oyster Cult in a trailer for one of his movies until now?

When the trailer opens up with someone asking Liam Neeson, "What makes you think you can kill a man?" we almost want the answer to be Liam Neeson looking directly into the camera and saying something like, "Because I'm Liam F****** Neeson." Cold Pursuit doesn't look like it's going to be that self-aware, but it certainly looks like a good time for those who understand what they're getting into. Others may scoff at such a thing. More fun for the rest of us.

Cold Pursuit centers on Nels Coxman (Liam Neeson), a simple family man who has a nice, quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern). He drives a snowplow, is a model citizen, happy with his routine. But that is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels then goes on a hunt for justice, which leads him to Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. Nels then begins to take out Viking's associates one by one, carving out a hardcore path of revenge. Emmy Rossum and Tom Bateman also star.

Hans Petter Moland is in the director's chair and he seems qualified for the gig, given that he directed the original movie that this is based on. We all know that Liam Neeson is an incredible actor and, when he wants to, he can turn in an Oscar-worthy performance in a movie that classy folks can enjoy. But he also seems to have a blast doing movies such as these and frankly, we're better off for it. Let's just count ourselves lucky that he didn't actually retire from doing action flicks just yet. Cold Pursuit is set to open in theaters on February 8, 2019. Be sure to check out the first trailer from the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel for yourself below.