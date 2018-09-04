Who's ready for some old timey sea monsters? I know I am. Which makes the fall arrival of Cold Skin perfect. Taste the salt air, feel the bitter wind, and experience the terror as creatures from the deep descend upon two men armed with only their guns and their wits.

Samuel Goldwyn is pleased to announce that Xavier Gens' Cold Skin is releasing this week, in select theatres and on Digital platforms. In the film, two men are tasked with work on a remote island. A lighthouse is their only refuge. And, at night, creatures emerge from the shoreline to threaten their desperate lives. Cold Skin stars David Oakes, Ray Stevenson and Aura Garrido.

Now, a new clip is available for the film titled "Midnight Attack." It shows the lighthouse keepers waiting at the ready for some deadly sea monsters to emerge from the ocean so they can unleash a barrage of bullets on them. But it doesn't quite go according to plan.

Cold Skin emerges from the Deep and into Theatres, Plus OnDemand and Digital Platforms this Friday September 7th! The film was directed by French Extreme director Xavier Gens, of Frontier(s) (2007) and The Divide (2011) fame. As well, Cold Skin stars Ray Stevenson (Black Sails), David Oakes (The Living and the Dead) and Aura Garrido (The Body, 2012). Garrido is almost unrecognizable as the sea creature Aneris. All of these filmmakers come together in one of this year's most entertaining releases.

Along with the clip, which shows Gruner (Stevenson) and a young weather observer (Oakes) fighting for survival, on a remote island, we have the trailer. We laren how this lighthouse provides some shelter. But, everyone is in jeopardy when an army of sea monsters emerge, from the coastline. Horror and thriller fans can see Gens' most adventurous film to date soon. Here is the official synopsis.

"On a remote island in the Antarctic circle, a young man finds himself trapped in a battle for his life against nightly invasions of unknown creatures that emerge from the ocean."

You can see Cold Skin at ten participating theaters this weekend. They include Los Angeles (Arena Cinelounge), Cleveland (Tower City Cinema), Phoenix (Harkins Arizona Mills), Denver (Harkins Northfield), Dallas (Harkins Southlake), Atlanta (Plaza Theatre), Austin (Galaxy Highland), Detroit (Emagine Canton), Minneapolis (Emagine Lakeville) and Seattle (Galaxy Monroe).

