As experienced for the first time this weekend during Netflix's TUDUM event, Colin in Black & White is a new streaming miniseries begins with Kaepernick in his junior year of high school destined to be a one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball. With Kaepernick himself narrating, he shares his journey and explains his road-less-traveled decisions. As with many star athletes, he shows that his talents could have taken him down many avenues, just give him the ball.

The official synopsis reads. "From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black & White, a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick's coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don't know Kaepernick until you know Colin.

"I'm excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California, who wanted to play ball."

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture, and for him, personally," DuVernay previously said in a statement in conjunction with this past weekend's TUDUM event. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn't be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."

"Too often we see race and black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick added when the series was announced in June 2020. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted black man in a white community, during my high school years. It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see."

Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as a young Colin Kaepernick, Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, Colin's parents, Gabriel Womack, Jonny Lee, and Lauren Elyse Buckley as Devon Kaepernick. Co-written and created by Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, who's created a number Oscar and Emmy nominated hits, have collaborated to tell the unique rise and fall of and resurrection of the history-making Colin Kaepernick. Start the journey on October 29 on Netflix.