Although not officially confirmed until recently, it has been known for a while now that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were expecting their first child together, and Jost took to his Instagram today to let everyone know that their new arrival has already been born. As seems to be the way in these pandemic times, celebrities have been able to mostly avoid the media when it comes to marriages and pregnancies, and Johansson made a good attempt at keeping her upcoming arrival a secret from everyone, but following her absence from Black Widow promotions a friend of the actress spilled the beans.

Colin Jost took to his Instagram today after he made some comments about the baby during a comedy show, which were reported as him confirming the pregnancy, but as those headlines began to spread on social media, the Saturday Night Live star thought it best to clarify any confusion about his comments and while he was there he not only announced the baby has already arrived but also shared his new son's name.

"Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We Love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist. #wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we'regoingtodisneyworld" Jost wrote in the post which pulled in over 70,000 likes in its first hour.

Scarlett Johansson already has a daughter, Rose Dorothy, from one of her previous relationships, but this is Jost's firstborn. It was not only the pregnancy that the couple have been keeping quiet about, as they also managed to get married in October last year without much attention after having dated since 2018.

It has been a busy time for both stars even before their new arrival, with Jost currently working on Saturday Night Live after making his name on the Weekend Update, and Johansson has obviously just seen the release of Black Widow, although as noted she did duck out of many public promotions for the movie. She did make some appearances by Zoom, but always strategically only appearing as head and shoulders with no full length shots, which we all now know the reasons for.

Since the arrival of Black Widow, the actress has made headlines for filing a lawsuit against Disney for their strategy of releasing her solo Marvel movie on Disney+ as well as releasing it in cinemas. She has claimed that the simultaneous release has led to a loss of earnings compared to if it had been a theatrical only release. While Disney have refuted this, claiming that the actress still stands to make a substantial amount from other revenue streams, that hasn't stopped rumors circulating that other stars are considering similar action over the recent Day and Date release trend.

While Johansson will obviously be spending a bit of time with her newborn before getting back to work, but she has already completed work on Sing 2, which is her next movie to arrive in theaters. News recently broke that she has also signed on to reunite with her Lost In Translation co-star Bill Murray as part of the cast of Wes Anderson's as yet untitled new movie. We wish Johansson and Jost well with their new arrival, and hope they don't have too many sleepless nights.