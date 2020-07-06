Colin Kaepernick has partnered up with Disney. The ex-49ers quarterback and activist has signed a first-look, overall deal with Disney. This will see his Ra Vision Media production company producing projects for Disney's various outlets. The first project in development is a new docuseries for ESPN that will chronicle Kaepernick's journey

The Disney deal is said to focus on scripted and unscripted stories that deal with race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and work to showcase directors and producers of color. Colin Kaepernick's deal will extend to all of Disney's platforms including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated, a sports website launched several years back. Kaepernick had this to say about the deal in a statement.

"I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing."

As for the untitled docuseries, it will use extensive new interviews and new footage that documents his last five years. Colin Kaepernick will tell his story from his perspective. Libby Geist, Kevin Merida and Connor Schell will executive produce. Jemele Hill, who previously worked for both ESPN and The Undefeated, has been enlisted by Kaepernick as a producer on the project. Bob Iger, Disney's executive chairman, had this to say about the deal.

"During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters. Colin's experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration."

Colin Kaepernick was, at one time, one of the most dynamic players in the NFL, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl. However, he was ousted from the league following his protests against police brutality and racial inequality, which saw Kaepernick taking a knee during the National Anthem. Whether or not Kaepernick will get another shot in the NFL remains to be seen, but he is seeking opportunities elsewhere. It was also recently announced that he is partnering with Ava DuVernay for a limited series at Netflix. ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro had this to say.

"Developing exceptional storytelling told through a wide array of voices is at the core of who we are at ESPN. Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin's voice on his evolution and motivations."

Disney is one of the most powerful media companies on the planet. Since they own ESPN, it provides Colin Kapernick with the perfect platform to tell these stories. Not to mention streaming options such as Hulu and Disney+. This is undoubtedly a significant deal for both parties. This news comes to us via ESPN.