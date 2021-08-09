In the trailer for Collection, we see just how tough it is in the world of debt collectors as this new thriller is set to be released soon. ﻿Vertical Entertainment has debuted a first look at the action, which revolves around the intense high-stakes exploits of Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike) and Mike Vogel (Sex/Life). The moviewill hit theaters and VOD on September 17th, 2021. It's been a slow trickle of new films making their way back to the big screen, but we are starting to see more and more head that way. ﻿

Collection follows Alex Pettyfer as a man who is married to his job as a major debt collector. In the trailer we get the impression that is a (not hard to believe) billion-dollar industry. We also have two men that work in the industry and try to manipulate those less fortunate into agreeing to pay them off in exchange for not reporting their debt collectors. They refer to this as "alternative methods of recovery." ﻿

However when Pettyfer's new girlfriend gets in the middle of the collection firm, the two friends end up on opposite sides of a fight. One they wished they never got involved in. ﻿ This thriller has a lot of action from what we can see. High-speed car chases and intense fight sequences throughout make this one an edge-of-your-seat must see. ﻿

Originally this movie was set to be released last year, but due to the major COVID-19 push back, we are getting a fall release. At one time they had talked about this movie going to Hulu or even becoming a mini-series on one of the streaming services, however it looks like those talk have all but died. Then again we have seen stuff like this come back months or years later. ﻿

Collection is directed by actress Marianna Palka (GLOW) and written by Todd M. Friedman. In addition to Pettyfer and Vogel, the film stars Breeda Wool (Mr. Mercedes), Shakira Barrera (GLOW), and Jacques Colimon (The Society). Warner Davis and Todd Friedman serve as producers on the project also. ﻿

Alex Pettyfer recently had his first child and took some time away from television and film. Recently he hinted at directing a few projects, but nothing has come out yet in that news. However he is lending his voice on the new season of Family Guy coming soon. Apparently in several episodes from what we can see. ﻿

Based off the trailer the idea of a mini-series sounded kind of cool ( my opinion) but for now the movie will do. What do you think of the new trailer? Will you be watching on VOD or checking it out in the movie theater?