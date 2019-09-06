The Collector 3, officially titled The Collected (styled as The Coll3ected) is bringing in a horror legend to help tie this trilogy to a close. Tom Atkins, star of Halloween III: Season of the Witch, is wanted for the cast in a starring role. It's not yet clear who precisely the icon will be portraying, but this won't just be a glorified cameo, as Atkins is set to face The Collector head-on in the upcoming installment.

According to a new report, Tom Atkins is in talks for an unspecified starring role in the movie. While his character isn't given a name or backstory in this report, it's said Atkins will face The Collector with just "his mouth." Atkins is a seasoned actor who has been in the business since the 60s, but he's known best for his parts in a handful of iconic horror movies. Aside from his stint in the Halloween universe, Atkins also starred in The Fog, My Bloody Valentine, Escape From New York and perhaps most unforgettably in Night of the Creeps. As such, he would make a fitting addition to this modern horror franchise.

Little else is known, in terms of specifics, regarding the long-awaited third entry. It was previously reported that both Josh Stewart (Arkin) and Emma Fitzpatrick (Elena) will return. Behind the scenes, the team bringing this modern horror icon to life remains the same. Marcus Dunstan will once again be in the director's chair, working from a screenplay he co-wrote with Patrick Melton. Marcus and Melton, as screenwriters, are known for penning four of the later entries in the Saw franchise, as well as the Feast series. Dunstan also directed 2016's The Neighbour.

The sequel was officially announced back in May, but details have been slim since. Josh Stewart shared a poster for the movie, which confirmed the title, yet not much else. The previous movies, very simply, centered on a man known as The Collector who is a sadistic killer that sets up elaborate traps in order to kill his trapped victims. This third entry is said to flip the script a bit, as *spoilers* the end of the previous entry sees The Collector become The Collected (hence, the title). How exactly that will unfold remains to be seen, but we can guess the killer will find a way to get back up to his old tricks before things wrap up.

The Collector, released in 2009, grossed a decent $9.4 million at the box office, working from a tiny budget, which paved the way for The Collection, which arrived in 2012. It grossed a slightly smaller $6.8 million. Neither movie was received particularly well by the critical community, as they boast a 29 and 38 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. But this is a scrappy little horror franchise that has found a way to keep things going. The Collector 3 does not yet have a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Bloody Disgusting.