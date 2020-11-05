A new trailer for Angelina Jolie's next feature, Come Away, has now been released, and shows the Oscar-winning actress raising her two children, who just so happen to be Alice from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland and Peter from J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan. The movie will be centered around the classic literary characters, who in Come Away are depicted as siblings.

As the trailer shows, the plot of Come Away focuses on how the family's life is disrupted after the death of the eldest son. This leads to both Alice and Peter attempting to remedy the tragedy in their own way, and help their parents overcome their grief. As the story progresses, the two children begin to descend into worlds made of their own imagination, with both of them embarking on individual adventures, Alice entering Wonderland and Peter, Neverland.

As the voiceover in the trailer explains, Come Away is about Alice, who was always in a hurry to grow up, and Peter, who always wanted to have more adventures, and how they approach the family tragedy differently. While Alice desires to be alone on her adventure, refusing anyone's help, Peter Pan rallies the Lost Boys together before adventuring in Neverland.

Intriguingly, the trailer also shows Jolie's character, Rose Littleton telling Alice that, "Every child has a fairy born just for them. Tinker's bell was born for you." Tinker-Bell is, of course, recognized as Peter Pan's fairy pal and chief assistant, which suggests that perhaps she will be integral in tying the sibling's individual adventures together.

Come Away features Keira Chansa as Alice and Jordan Nash as Peter, alongside Angelina Jolie as their mother Rose Littleton and David Oyelowo as their father Jack Littleton. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Anna Chancellor, and Michael Caine make up some of the supporting cast. The movie will also feature several familiar faces from the respective literary classics including, Clarke Peters as Hatter, David Gyasi as Captain James, Derek Jacobi as Mr. Brown, Ned Dennehy as Smee, James Pavey and Rob Pavey as Tweedledum and Tweedledee, Daniel Swain as Mr. Darling, and Carter Thomas as Michael Darling.

The movie is directed by Brenda Chapman, who has wowed audiences in the past with family favorites Brave and The Prince of Egypt. While she has only directed a handful of well-regarded projects, Chapman's writing skills have been behind several of Disney's animated classics including The Lion King, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Beauty and the Beast.

Come Away looks like a wonderfully endearing reimaging of these two very well-known fantastical worlds and should provide audiences with some much-needed escapism alongside some powerful performances. Come Away premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year on January 24 and is set for a U.S. release on November 13.

Angelina Jolie is also set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future, with the actress due to star in Eternals, which picks up following the events of last year's Avengers: Endgame. The Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. You can watch the trailer for Come Away over at Relativity Media.