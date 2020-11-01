Focus Features and Amblin's Come Play took the number one spot over the Halloween box office weekend. The horror thriller premiered on Friday, generating $3.1 million from 2,183 theaters across North America. Come Play is written and directed by Jacob Chase. It stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Robertson, along with Winslow Fegley and follows the parents of an elementary school student with autism as they try to protect their young son from getting abducted by Larry, a villainous humanoid creature that preys on the innocence of children. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics.

Action thriller Honest Thief was able to land the second spot this weekend after earning $1.3 million. The Liam Neeson-starring movie was number one for two consecutive weekends prior to this weekend. Movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York City remain closed, for the most part. North America is currently seeing record-breaking case spikes that could end up shutting down all theaters again in the coming weeks.

The War with Grandpa took the third spot this weekend after bringing in $1 million. The family comedy starring Robert De Niro has earned just over $16 million globally since debuting in theaters on October 9th. Supernatural thriller The Empty Man came in at number 4 after earning $561,000. The movie opened in theaters last weekend and was aimed at getting some people in theaters for the Halloween weekend.

Disney's Hocus Pocus continues to stay in the top ten after generating $456,000 this weekend. Fans of the original movie are looking forward to seeing original cast members Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker reunite for the upcoming Disney+ sequel. At number 6 is The Nightmare Before Christmas, which has also been able to stay afloat in the top ten during the month of October. It brought in $386,000 this weekend, and it will likely stick around until Christmas, depending on if movie theaters stay open during the rest of the year or not.

John Carpenter's Halloween took the seventh position over the weekend after earning $274,000. The October classic is one of the best horror movies of all time and is a staple at this time of year. Elsewhere, Monsters Inc. came in at number eight after bringing in $232,000, while Spell took the ninth spot with $210,000. Finally, Fox's The New Mutants took the tenth spot again this weekend, after generating $145,000. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office results over at The Numbers.

Box Office

1. Come Play - $3.1 Million

2. Honest Thief - $1.3 Million

3. The War with Grandpa - $1 Million

4. The Empty Man - $561K

5. Hocus Pocus - $456K

6. The Nightmare Before Christmas - $386K

7. Halloween - $274K

8. Monsters Inc. - $232K

9. Spell - $210K

10. The New Mutants - $145K