Welcome to Comic-Con 2018. Following the Preview Night and Thursday schedule released earlier, Comic-Con International has released the full Friday schedule. We've collected all of the movie, TV and home video-related panels and events and it looks like Friday is one day you simply can't miss. Take a look at all of the movie, TV and home video panels for Friday, July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

Friday, July 21

Young Justice: Outsiders Special Video Presentation and Q&A: It's time for a first look at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage superheroes of the DC universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, super-villains, and super-secrets. This time, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on metahuman trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy. Producers and members of the voice cast give you an inside look at what it means to be an outsider. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Young Justice: Outsiders is coming soon to the DC Universe digital streaming service. Friday July 20, 2018. 10:00am - 11:00am. Room 6DE

Adventure Time: Cartoon Network invites you to come along with them to celebrate 10 seasons of this most mathematical show! Without spoiling too many of the surprises, they can promise you a live musical performance featuring some of your favorite tracks from the series along with special panelists and an exclusive series finale trailer! Grab your homies and don't miss this epic celebration before The Ultimate Adventure. Friday July 20, 2018. 10:00am - 11:15am. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Dreamworks Voltron Legendary Defender: A Netflix Original Series: Rhys Darby, Bex Taylor Klaus, executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos, co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery, and story editor Josh Hamilton show a first look at the seventh season of the Netflix original series DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender. All attendees will receive a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive poster created by the Voltron crew. Friday July 20, 2018. 10:15am - 11:15am. Room 6BCF

Star Wars Collectibles: Hosted by Lucasfilm's Brian Merten, this panel showcases all the coolest new and upcoming releases by Anovos, Bandai, eFX, Gentle Giant Studios, Kotobukiya, Sideshow Collectibles, and a surprise panelist. As always, the panel concludes with some very cool raffle prizes. Friday July 20, 2018. 11:00am - 12:00pm. Room 7AB

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, and Garret Dillahunt join executive producers and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, and Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero to discuss where the series left off in the midseason finale and what to look forward to when the show returns August 12. Panelists will also participate in a Q&A session and offer an official sneak preview of the second half of season 4. Friday July 20, 2018. 11:15am - 12:15pm. Hall H.

DC Nation: Rejoice, DC faithful! The DC Nation is back and better than ever! DC publisher Dan DiDio hosts this all-star gathering with Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle), Joshua Williamson (Flash), Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn, The Jetsons), Amanda Conner (Harley Quinn, The Jetsons), and Mark Russell (The Flintstones, The Snagglepuss Chronicles)talking and teasing upcoming stories. Friday July 20, 2018. 11:15am - 12:15pm. Room 6DE.

HISTORY's Hit Drama Vikings: Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Clive Standen (Rollo), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn), Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar the Boneless), Georgia Hirst (Torvi), and Michael Hirst (creator/writer) will get fans excited about the upcoming midseason premiere by discussing last season's startling alliances, deaths, and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world. An exclusive mid-season 5 sneak peek will be presented. (Cast subject to change.) Friday July 20, 2018. 11:30am - 12:30pm. Ballroom 20.

Marvel's Black Panther Costume Designer Ruth Carter: Designing the Costumes of Wakanda: Costume Designers Guild members Ruth Carter (costume designer, Black Panther, Malcolm X, Serenity), Anthony Francisco (visual development concept artist, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Guardians of the Galaxy), and Phillip Boutte Jr. (costume concept artist, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity Wars) discuss the process behind designing the costumes of Marvel's Black Panther, along with f Mary Ellen Fields (manufacturing foreperson/specialty manufacturer, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Superman: Man of Steel) and Douriean Fletcher (specialty jeweler, Black Panther). Friday July 20, 2018. 12:00pm - 1:00pm. Room 9

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies: Come see the film, and immediately following the screening stay for fun snacks and get your photo taken with your favorite Teen Titan character. Families welcomed. Friday July 20, 2018. 12:00pm - 2:00pm. Horton Grand Theatre.

AMC's The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan join executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang and executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero. The panelists will discuss the show's exciting new chapter and share some hints of what's to come with a sneak peek into season 9, debuting in October on AMC. Friday July 20, 2018. 12:15pm - 1:15pm. Hall H.

DC Super Hero Girls Special Video Presentation and Q&A: The DC Super Hero Girls universe continues to expand with new original graphic novels Out of the Bottle and Search for Atlantis and an all-new animated action-comedy series featuring fresh character designs and storytelling from Emmy Award-winning producer Lauren Faust (Super Best Friends Forever, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends). The world may know them as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, but not-so-typical teenagers Diana, Kara, and Barbara, alongside their superhero friends, have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged super-villains of the DC Universe. After all, being teens is tough enough, what with school, friends, family, and the chaos that comes with managing a social life. But add superpowers and a secret identity to the mix, and things can get a lot more complicated. DC Group editor Marie Javins gives attendees a sneak peek at upcoming books, while producer Lauren Faust and other members of the creative team present a first look at this upcoming series. DC Super Hero Girls is coming soon to Cartoon Network. Friday July 20, 2018. 12:30pm - 1:30pm. Room 6DE.

Marvel Comics: Spider-Man: Editor Nick Lowe with his Amazing Friends Nick Spencer (Amazing Spider-Man) and Donny Cates (Venom) swing into SDCC with all the hottest spider-news! Nick Spencer ushers in a new era for Spidey that takes the web-head back to basics, while all-new Venom writer Donny Cates lays out what's in store for the symbiotic hero in both the past and present in his definitive take on the character. Plus, learn the latest about your favorite spider-heroes from across time and space as they crawl closer and closer toward the Edge of Spider-Geddon! Friday July 20, 2018. 12:30pm - 1:30pm. Room 5AB.

Mattel's DC Comics Collector Figures Fan Panel: Blogger and YouTuber "Pixel Dan" Eardley moderates a powerhouse panel of creatives featuring Mattel designers Bill Benecke and Jason Langston, principles from The Four Horsemen Studios, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Panelists will discuss the art and science of bringing comics, TV, and movies to life in a 6″ collector scale and reveal the upcoming products for the 2018 and 2019 Multiverse lines. Friday July 20, 2018. 12:30pm - 1:30pm. Room 24ABC

Hulu's World Premiere Screening of Castle Rock: Escape the summer heat for a chilling world premiere screening of the first episode of J. J. Abrams and Stephen King's psychological-horror series about the hometown of some of your favorite nightmares. You've read the books, you've seen the movies, you know the characters, but you've never heard the story of Castle Rock. Following the screening, the creators and executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason (Manhattan) and stars Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Bill Skarsgard (It), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), and Jane Levy (Suburgatory) will discuss the most tragic and disturbing town in America. Prepare to sleep with the lights on. Friday July 20, 2018. 12:45pm - 2:00pm. Ballroom 20

Hasbro Star Wars: Members of the Hasbro and Lucasfilm teams will discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro's latest action figure offerings. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises. Friday July 20, 2018. 1:00pm - 2:00pm. Room 7AB

[adult swim] The Venture Bros.: Cult-favorite The Venture Bros. makes its heroic return to San Diego Comic-Con. Along with James Urbaniak (Difficult People) and Michael Sinterniklaas (FLCL, Your Name), co-creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer will take the stage to discuss the upcoming seventh season of their original series and answer fan questions. Friday July 20, 2018. 1:30pm - 2:15pm. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Marvel: Cup O'Joe (Marvel Knights 20th Anniversary): Joe Quesada and fellow comics legend Jimmy Palmiotti reflect on the industry-redefining Marvel Knights imprint as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. What was it like to pioneer this bold new storytelling style for Marvel's heroes, and how has it impacted Marvel comics, movies, and television series over the last two decades? Learn about all this and more at this must-attend retrospective, and bring your own burning questions! Friday July 20, 2018. 1:30pm - 2:30pm. Room 5AB

Star Trek: Discovery: Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. Star Trek inspired developments in science and technology, broke social barriers, and transported viewers around the globe to new adventures and uncharted frontiers. Last fall, Star Trek: Discovery continued that tradition and followed the voyages of Starfleet aboard the U.S.S. Discovery. The cast and producers of this CBS All Access series look back on season 1 and find out where the crew is headed as it transports into its second season. Cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo and Anson Mount alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. The panel will be moderated by series guest star Tig Notaro, who will appear as chief engineer Reno. Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery is now streaming on CBS All Access. Friday July 20, 2018. 1:30pm - 2:30pm. Hall H.

DC From Page to Screen: DC's popularity continues to rise in TV, games, home entertainment, and film. And with an impressive film slate and countless shows in series and production, it has never been a better time to be a DC fan! Hear from the people behind the scenes who translate the stories from DC's comic books directly to the screen on this panel that shows how your favorite stories and characters come to life! Friday July 20, 2018. 1:45pm - 2:45pm. Room 6DE

Disney-Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away!: Michael Siglain (director, creative: Disney-Lucasfilm Publishing) and surprise panelists share previews and exclusive announcements about what should be on your must-read list from Star Wars publishing. Friday July 20, 2018. 2:00pm - 3:00pm. Room 7AB

Teen Titans Go! To the Movie: Come see the film, and immediately following the screening stay for fun snacks and get your photo taken with your favorite Teen Titan character. Families welcomed. Friday July 20, 2018. 2:00pm - 4:00pm. Horton Grand Theatre

LEGO DC Super-Villains: Meet the Talent Behind the Video Game: The team behind the LEGO DC Super-Villains videogame, including Arthur Parsons (head of design, TT Games) and fan-favorite Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, give an inside look at the first LEGO game to put players at the center of a villain-centric adventure packed with favorite locations and characters from across the DC Universe. This celebration of villainy will provide fans with exciting character reveals and details about the story. Players have the ability to create and play as a super-villain throughout LEGO DC Super-Villains, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed, hilarious story written in collaboration with DC Comics. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and The LEGO Group will release the game on October 16. Friday July 20, 2018 2:15pm - 3:15pm. Room 6A.

[adult swim]: Robot Chicken: Hot on the heels of its ninth season, Robot Chicken returns to SDCC for another celebration of stop-motion sketch madness, armed with never-before-seen clips and super-secret sneak peeks!Co-creators/executive producers Seth Green and Matthew Senreich are joined by executive producers/co-head writers Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root,actor/writer Breckin Meyer (Herbie: Fully Loaded), writer/director Tom Sheppard,and actor/writer (and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator/star) Rachel Bloom! Plus, they'll leave a chair open for a special panelist, or maybe just biblical superstar Elijah. Moderated by Keith Crofford, senior vice president of production for Adult Swim and executive producer of 12 oz. Mouse. Friday July 20, 2018. 2:30pm - 3:15pm. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Spotlight On Mike Mignola: Comic-Con special guest Mike Mignola discusses Hellboy and anything else the audience wants to talk about regarding his career. Just Mike Mignola. No moderator. Friday July 20, 2018. 2:30pm - 3:30pm. Room 24ABC.

The Future of Film is Female: Fandango and TCM correspondent Alicia Malone (author, Backwards & In Heels; The Female Gaze) conducts a conversation about women working in genre film, the essential movies, the pioneers who paved the way, and the evolving landscape. Experts and filmmakers on the panel will give insights, discuss favorites, and share sneak peeks of their upcoming movies. Panelists include Susanna Fogel (director, The Spy Who Dumped Me), Christina Hodson (screenwriter, Bumblebee, Batgirl), and Jennifer Yuh Nelson (The Darkest Minds, Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3). Friday July 20, 2018. 2:30pm - 3:30pm. Room 5AB.

DC Batman Family: The family of Batman comics couldn't be any hotter! What's next for Batman after the big day? Why is Catwoman gambling away her fortune? Who's your favorite Bat-villain, and how can they get the best of the Caped Crusader? The best talent behind your favorite Dark Knight tales give an exclusive look at what's in store for the World's Greatest Detective! Friday July 20, 2018. 3:00pm - 4:00pm. Room 6DE.

J.R.R. Tolkien - The Return to Middle-earth: Middle-earth is making a resurgence, and the staff of TheOneRing.net have all the news, rumors, and background info on all the new Tolkien projects. The Tolkien biopic has wrapped filming and will be coming to a big screen near you, and Amazon Studios has made a big splash with a minimum five-year commitment to a prequel Lord of the Rings TV series, with the first season presumably focusing on young Aragorn. There will be a new J. R. R. Tolkien book coming later this summer, and there are strong indications that Universal Orlando will be adding a Middle-earth section to its newest theme park. The next several years are looking very bright for fans of the professor. Panelists include Clifford Broadway (host of TORn Tuesday), Justin Sewell (producer of TORn Tuesday), Kristi Fojtik (founder of Tolkien Forever), Nicole Roberts (outreach director for TheOneRing.net), Josh Long (host of Collecting the Precious), Abie Ekenezar (host of Black and Blue: The Series), moderated by Cathy Udovch (special events coordinator for TheOneRing.net). Friday July 20, 2018 3:00pm - 4:00pm. Grand 1 & 2, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

DuckTales: Solve a mystery and rewrite history with the cast of Disney Channel's hit series DuckTales! Executive producer Matt Youngberg, co-producer/story editor Francisco Angones, art director Sean Jimenez, and series stars Ben Schwartz (House of Lies, Parks and Rec), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, We Bare Bears), Danny Pudi (Community, Powerless), Toks Olagundoye (Castle, The Neighbors), and Entertainment Weekly's Marc Snetiker discuss the mystery of the boys' missing mom, epic adventures for season 2, and new footage from never-before-seen episodes. It's a duck blur of fun, action, and secrets revealed in this can't-miss panel for fans new and old of the world's most iconic family of ducks! Friday July 20, 2018. 3:30pm - 4:30pm. Room 6A.

Amazon Prime Video Showcase: Amazon Prime Video brings together six exciting creators to share insights and behind-the-scenes looks into their highly anticipated upcoming Prime Original series. Featured panelists include Carlton Cuse (Lost), the prolific creative force behind Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, premiering August 31st; The Tick creator Ben Edlund; Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), director of Homecoming; world-renowned author Neil Gaiman (American Gods), creator/writer/showrunner of Good Omens; Lore super-producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead); and Naren Shankar, showrunner of The Expanse. Friday July 20, 2018. 3:30pm - 5:30pm. Ballroom 20

Universal Pictures' Glass and Halloween: Filmmakers and actors from two of Universal's most-anticipated upcoming releases- Glass, from M. Night Shyamalan, and Halloween, from David Gordon Green-have a few riveting surprises in store for Comic-Con. Friday July 20, 2018. 3:45pm - 4:45pm. Hall H.

Bob's Burgers: Wear your best Belcher family costume and get in line early because fans of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series Bob's Burgers won't want to miss this panel. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy, and David Herman will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively Q&A panel discussion. Friday July 20, 2018. 4:15pm - 5:10pm. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

DC Justice League: Meet the talented minds behind DC's "New Justice" movement as they share their inspirations behind your favorite DC superheroes. Scott Snyder, Adam Glass, Joshua Williamson, James Tynion IV, Bernard Chang, and Liam Sharp have a lot to share about your favorite characters and their fight for justice. Friday July 20, 2018. 4:15pm - 5:15pm. Room 6DE

Bumblebee: Paramount Pictures brings Transformers to Comic-Con Hall H for the first time with Bumblebee. Director Travis Knight will be joined by star Hailee Steinfeld and cast in a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Anthony Breznican. Friday July 20, 2018. 5:00pm - 6:00pm. Hall H.

DC For Young Readers: DC is excited to share advance information on DC Super Hero Girls graphic novels and DC Ink and DC Zoom, the new imprints for young readers. Top talent, Art Baltazar and Franco, Agnes Garbowska, Monica Kubina, and Dustin Nguyen give you a glimpse into their projects and spill secrets on things to come. Friday July 20, 2018. 5:00pm - 6:00pm. Room 9.

JAKKS Pacific: New Toy Releases: JAKKS Pacific will preview all the new figures and collectibles they will be releasing in the coming months. Attendees will get an exclusive first look at new items for Harry Potter, Nintendo, MegaMan, DC Originals, Incredibles 2, and more. Following the preview will be a Q&A with members of JAKKS' development team and special giveaways. Friday July 20, 2018. 5:00pm - 6:00pm. Room 29AB

The Women of Star Wars: For the past 40 years, the Star Wars galaxy has expanded at a remarkable rate. Behind the scenes, creators have worked to round that galaxy out and to maintain cultural relevancy by appealing to new fans from different walks of life. Authors E. K. Johnston (Star Wars: Ahsoka) and Zoraida Córdova (From a Certain Point of View) along with other panelists discuss the impact of a more inclusive Star Wars, from the writers to the animators to, of course, the characters you know and love. Friday July 20, 2018. 5:00pm - 6:00pm. Room 7AB.

IDW Entertainment & SYFY: Premiere Screening of Wynonna Earp, "Blood Red and Going Down": The cast and creators of the breakout SYFY hit series Wynonna Earp celebrate the beginning of season 3. With cast members Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Domonique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga, and Chantel Riley, showrunner Emily Andras, and comic creator Beau Smith, watch an exclusive screening of the first episode of the new season, "Blood Red and Going Down." Friday July 20, 2018. 5:00pm - 6:30pm. Horton Grand Theatre.

Archer: Discussion and Q&A: Archer is FXX's Emmy Award-winning, animated comedy that recently wrapped its ninth season, Danger Island, and has been renewed for a tenth! This season centered on the semi-functioning alcoholic seaplane pilot Sterling Archer, a lush on the lush South Pacific island of Mitimotu. During a quest for an ancient native idol, Sterling and "friends" survived quicksand, cannibals, super-intelligent monkeys, and even each other. The voice cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, plus executive producers Adam Reed and Matt Thompson, co-executive producer Casey Willis and art director Chad Hurd discuss bringing this action-packed series to life. Friday July 20, 2018. 5:15pm - 6:15pm. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

SYFY WIRE's Fangrrls: Women Changing the Game: The landscape of sci-fi has changed-and it's never going back. Women aren't just making some of the best, most groundbreaking work found in the genre today, they're also redefining what it means to be a fan. Come geek out with the panelists and moderator Cher Martinetti (Fangrrls' managing editor) as they chat about their current obsessions and discuss how they're blazing their own path and changing the industry. Friday July 20, 2018. 5:30pm - 6:30pm. Room 6DE.

Marvel Television: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger: San Diego will be getting a little taste of New Orleans! Meet series stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Ally Maki, and executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski of the new hit summer series that redefined the superhero genre, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger. Featuring a lively Q&A moderated by executive producer and head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb, along with a look at exclusive, never-before-been-seen footage. And don't forget to tune in to watch all-new episodes, Thursdays, 8/7c, on Freeform. Friday July 20, 2018. 5:45pm - 6:45pm. Ballroom 20.

Skybound Entertainment: What's Next: Skybound chairman Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Oblivion Song),CEO David Alpert (The Walking Dead franchise, Outcast),and Skybound North CEO and partner Catherine Winder (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics) discuss what's next for the company behind building one of the most successful media franchises in pop culture history, The Walking Dead. They will also be joined by Skybound Games' Ian Howe who will discuss what's to come for Skybound's first game studio. Moderated by Ify Nwadiwe. Friday July 20, 2018. 5:45pm - 6:45pm. Room 6BCF.

DC Vertigo: It's a new age of DC Vertigo! Meet the new voices behind DC Vertigo comics, focusing on modern, high-concept stories for fans of fantasy, crime, supernatural, horror, and satire. Now home to the best talent from novels, games, comic books, and more, this next generation will take this beloved imprint to new heights, beginning with the launch of the Sandman Universe on 8/8/18. Friday July 20, 2018. 6:00pm - 7:00pm. Room 23ABC.

Legendary Comics, 2018 and Beyond: Legendary Comics is part of Legendary Entertainment, the company behind such films as Kong: Skull Island, Pacific Rim Uprising, and the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Legendary Comics' Robert Napton and other panelists will be sharing secrets about their upcoming comic releases, including the just-announced Lost in Space: Countdown to Danger, the comic continuation of the hit television series, as well as John Barrowman, Carole Barrowman, and Erika Lewis's original series Cursed, Richard Dinnick's (Doctor Who) new series Rob, Firebrand Season 2, the latest on the comic book MonsterVerse, and a few surprises! Friday July 20, 2018. 6:00pm - 7:00pm. Room 29AB.

Mega Man: Fully Charged TV Series Premiere: Kazuhiro Tsuchiya (CAPCOM, video game producer, Mega Man, Asura's Wrath), Man of Action (creators of Ben 10 and the team and characters of Big Hero 6), and Logan McPherson (DHX Studios, VP, creative and animated production, Slugterra, The Deep, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2D series)) give a behind-the-scenes peek into the production of this new animated show, aimed at kids 5 to11. Celebrating the 30-year legacy of this iconic, game-based character, the panelists will discuss the background and creative evolution of the new series, followed by screening of never-before-seen footage from the show, coming soon to Cartoon Network. Friday July 20, 2018. 6:00pm - 7:00pm. Room 25ABC.

Sony Pictures Panel: Sony Pictures presents two of their most anticipated films produced in association with Marvel. First up, filmmakers and talent will show you what's in store as the lethal protector Venom finally gets his own movie.Then, the creators of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse give you an inside look at their groundbreaking animated movie. Friday July 20, 2018. 6:15pm - 7:15pm. Hall H.

Shout! and Scream Factory's Breaking News: Shout! Factory's Brian Ward (producer) and Jeff Nelson (senior marketing director), along with moderator Bill Hunt (The Digital Bits), will take you behind the scenes at Shout! Factory and Scream Factory. They'll have exclusive announcements, sneak peeks from upcoming Blu-ray, DVD, and theatrical releases and more. Friday July 20, 2018. 7:00pm - 8:00pm. Room 32AB.

The Last Sharknado: It's About Time: For the last time ever, Comic-Con will be home to a Sharknado panel. Go shark to the future with the cast of the final installment in SYFY's fin-tactic movie franchise. Stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, and Cassie Scerbo are joined by a slew of surprise panelists and celebrity cameos as they take the stage together for the last time! Friday July 20, 2018. 7:00pm - 8:00pm. Room 6BCF.

World Premiere of The Death of Superman: The Man of Steel meets his ultimate match when Doomsday comes to Earth-hell bent on destroying everything and everyone in his path, including the Justice League-in the all-new, action-packed The Death of Superman. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the feature-length animated film is the latest DC Universe movie to continue Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's tradition of debuts at Comic-Con International. Witness the film's world premiere, then stay for an entertaining panel featuring Jerry O'Connell (Crossing Jordan, Stand By Me) as Superman, Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) as Lois Lane, Jason O'Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Terra Nova) as Batman, and Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Ugly Betty) as The Flash, alongside the filmmaking crew of producer/co-director Sam Liu (Gotham by Gaslight), co-director Jake Castorena (Justice League Action), screenwriter Peter J. Tomasi (Green Lantern: Emerald Knights), and executive producer James Tucker (Justice League Dark) . . . plus a few surprise panelists. The all-star cast also features Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Lex Luthor, Rosario Dawson (Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.) as Cyborg, Nathan Fillion (Castle) as Green Lantern/Hal Jordan, Matt Lanter (Timeless) as Aquaman, Cress Williams (Black Lightning) as John Henry Irons, Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Cat Grant, Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight) as Martian Manhunter, Rocky Carroll (NCIS) as Silas Stone, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as Hank Henshaw, Max Mittelman (Justice League Action) as Jimmy Olsen, and Charles Halford (Constantine) as Bibbo Bibbowski. The Death of Superman arrives July 24 on digital and August 7 on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD. Friday July 20, 2018. 7:00pm - 9:00pm. Ballroom 20.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th Anniversary Screening: Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, the stop-animation film that follows the misadventures of beloved Jack Skellington through fantasy worlds. Hot Topic and a special host will give attendees a fun experience with film trivia, prizes, and a mini-art exhibit at this screening. Friday July 20, 2018. 7:00pm - 10:00pm. Horton Grand Theatre

Twilight Zone Marathon Screenings: The Twilight Zone new original series will be coming soon to CBS All Access. The iconic original series took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. It was a journey into a wondrous land of imagination for five years on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity's hopes, despairs, prides, and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional drama could not. Please attend a special marathon screening and a look back of some of the fan-favorite episodes from the original series. Friday July 20, 2018. 7:15pm - 9:15pm. Room 6A

AMC's Preacher: Easily offended? Don't come to the Preacher panel! Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun join executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner and executive producer Sam Catlin for a mid-season 3 discussion about the story so far and what's to come. Friday July 20, 2018. 7:30pm - 8:30pm. Hall H.