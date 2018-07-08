Comic-Con International has released the full Saturday schedule for Comic-Con 2018, which runs from Wednesday, July 18 through Sunday, July 22. Warner Bros. will rule the day with a huge Hall H panel that is sure to bring plenty of DC movie surprises. There are a ton of TV shows coming, and the day will end with the premiere of Deadpool 2: Uncut. It sounds like Saturday can't be missed. As always, we have pulled out the movie, TV and home video-related panels and events for Saturday, July 21, which you can check out below.

DC My Secret Origin: They say breaking up is hard to do . . . but breaking into comics may be tougher! Who was in a punk band? Who went to art school? Who was a DC intern before becoming a writer? Come by for an inside look at how some of DC's top-notch talent broke in, crafting the tales of your favorite DC superheroes! Saturday July 21, 2018. 10:00am - 11:00am. Room 6DE

Warner Brothers Theatrical: Get a first look at the studio's highly anticipated future releases. Films and special panelists TBA. Saturday July 21, 2018. 10:30am - 12:30pm. Hall H.

Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A: Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, he must return as Black Lightning to save not only his family but also the soul of his community. Series stars and producers give an electrifying look at season 2! In addition to Williams, the supercharged series stars China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin "Krondon" Jones III, Damon Gupton, and James Remar. Based on the characters from DC, Black Lightning is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, and Sarah Schechter. Black Lightning returns this fall to The CW on Tuesdays (9/8c). Saturday July 21, 2018. 11:00am - 11:45am. Ballroom 20.

NBC's The Good Place: From creator Michael Schur and Universal Television comes the critically acclaimed and unique afterlife comedy series about what it means to be a good person. Stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto and executive producers Michael Schur, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard will hold a forking great conversation. Saturday July 21, 2018. 11:00am - 11:50am. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

DC World's Finest: Some of DC's most brilliant and creative minds have been gathered to give comic book fans insights into how they make the DC universe a non-stop E-ticket thrill ride with every issue! Drop in on this panel and check out what they've got in store next for The World's Greatest Super-Heroes! Saturday July 21, 2018. 11:15am - 12:15pm. Room 6DE.

The Simpsons: The Simpsons' team looks ahead to their 30th(!) season with creator Matt Groening, executive producer Al Jean, legendary director David Silverman, actress Tress MacNeille, and moderator Johnathan Fernandez. Warning: There will be prizes! Saturday July 21, 2018. 12:00pm - 12:45pm. Ballroom 20.

Krypton: After a mind-blowing season 1 finale that saw Krypton's history drastically rewritten, the future of Superman has never been in greater jeopardy. The cast and creators of SYFY's hit series discuss the many surprises of the first season and give an inside look into what fans can expect in season 2. Saturday July 21, 2018. 12:00pm - 12:50pm. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Big Hero 6: The Series Heroes Return: Executive producers and cast of Disney Channel's animated superhero comedy series discuss Big Hero 6: The Series. Executive producers Mark McCorkle, Robert Schooley, and Nick Filippi (Kim Possible, Penguins of Madagascar) will be joined by the original actors from the feature film who have joined the show, including Scott Adsit (Veep, 30 Rock), Ryan Potter (Titans, Big Hero 6), Jamie Chung (The Gifted, Gotham, The Hangover 2, Suckerpunch), Genesis Rodriguez (Run All Night, Identity Theft, Man on a Ledge, Tusk, Casa de Mi Padre), plus new cast members Brooks Wheelan (Saturday Night Live, Comedy Central's The Half Hour) and Khary Payton (The Walking Dead, Teen Titans Go!, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Young Justice). Panelists will discuss bringing the feature film to life for TV, introduce you to exciting new characters, and play never-before-seen footage from the series. Saturday July 21, 2018. 12:30pm - 1:30pm. Room 6A.

Lara Croft's Defining Moment: Shadow of the Tomb Raider: The creative team and cast behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider share new details about Lara Croft's newest adventure, in which Lara must become the Tomb Raider she is meant to be. Jill Murray (lead writer), Heath Smith (lead game designer), Rich Briggs (senior brand director), and panelists Camilla Luddington (performance artist for Lara Croft) and Early Baylon (performance artist for Jonah Maiava) will be joining moderator Andrea Rene. Saturday July 21, 2018. 12:30pm - 1:30pm. Room 5AB.

Matt Taylor: Most of the Posters I Have Made: Matt Taylor (illustrator of this year's SDCC souvenir book cover), Rob Jones (Mondo creative director) and a mystery second panelist talk about most of the posters Matt has made in the last five years of working with Mondo and some other things too. Matt, Rob and the mystery second panelist learn about the process of making movie posters and a take part in a Q&A. Saturday July 21, 2018. 12:30pm - 1:30pm.

Manifest Special Video Presentation and Q&A: When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely in New York after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families, and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they're all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible. From executive producers Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future movies, Cast Away, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Polar Express, What Lies Beneath, Contact), Jack Rapke (Cast Away, The Polar Express, What Lies Beneath), and Jeff Rake (The Mysteries of Laura, The Tomorrow People, Boston Legal, Miss Match, The Practice) comes an emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny. The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh (Valor, Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies), Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time, Thor), Athena Karkanis (Zoo, The Lottery), J. R. Ramirez (Jessica Jones, Power), Luna Blaise (Fresh Off the Boat), newcomer Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur (Beyond, Saving Hope). David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Collateral Beauty, Entourage, Band of Brothers, From the Earth to the Moon) directed the pilot, for which he also served as executive producer. Manifest premieres this fall airing Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and is produced by Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Saturday July 21, 2018. 1:00pm - 2:00pm. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Super Troopers 2 with Broken Lizard: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske discuss the fan-funded film phenomenon Super Troopers 2. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and a first look at hilarious deleted scenes from the all-new Blu-ray with moderator Steve Weintraub. Saturday July 21, 2018. 1:30pm - 2:30pm. Horton Grand Theatre.

Legacies Exclusive Video Presentation and Q&A: Continuing the tradition of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies is the third installment of this supernatural series about witches, vampires, and werewolves. The story follows 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson (daughter of Klaus Mikaelson) along with Alaric Saltzman and his twins at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted as they come of age in the most unconventional way. Executive producer Julie Plec and series stars Danielle Rose Russell and Matthew Davis show a special video presentation followed by a Q&A. From My So-Called Company, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television, and CBS Television Studios, Legacies airs this fall on The CW, Thursdays 9/8c. Saturday July 21, 2018. 2:00pm - 2:50pm. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures: Sid and Marty Krofft received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 45th Daytime Emmys and are coming back to Comic-Con! After producing 73 episodes of Mutt & Stuff for Nickelodeon, the legendary team have just produced two one-hour Mutt & Stuff specials and are getting ready for the Mutt & Stuff live tour. Come hear showbiz stories and tales from the 1970s all the way through to the present day. Sid & Marty will provide details on a new project for grown-ups that uses all their iconic characters from all their shows. It's big. It's exciting. And it's exclusive for Comic-Con! Emmy Award-winning Carolyn Hennesy ("Rosalyn Harris" on HBO series True Blood, and "Diane Miller" on ABC'S General Hospital) moderates. Saturday July 21, 2018. 2:00pm - 3:00pm. Room 23ABC.

The Gifted: From 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, season 2 of The Gifted picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict. Executive producers Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb and stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Skyler Samuels show an exclusive first look at the upcoming season. Returning Tuesdays this fall on FOX. See an extended season 2 sneak peek! Saturday July 21, 2018. 2:30pm - 3:15pm.

Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A: Season 3 saw Supergirl stop Reign and the other Worldkillers' threat to humanity and our planet, and in the process Kara was shocked to find her mother Alura alive and living in a salvaged Argo City that survived the destruction of Krypton. Reconnecting with her past caused Kara to realize that her true home is now here on Earth, where big changes are taking place for her and all of her friends in National City and also, it appears, for a doppelganger in Russia! Season 4 promises to be full of surprises, action, adventure, and lots of big revelations for Supergirl, Alex, James, J'onn, Lena, and Brainy. The series' cast and creative team give a special video presentation, followed by a Q&A where they'll discuss what's to come and more! From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Supergirl's fourth season will premiere in its new Sunday 8/7c time slot on The CW this fall. Saturday July 21, 2018. 3:30pm - 4:15pm. Ballroom 20.

The Orville: From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, The Orville is back for season 2! Some of the crew members of the U.S.S. Orville, including Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Scott Grimes, along with executive producers David A. Goodman, Brannon Braga, and Jon Cassar, give an exclusive look at some of the new and exciting missions in the upcoming second season. Saturday July 21, 2018. 4:00pm - 4:50pm. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Hasbro Marvel: The Hasbro and Marvel product experts discuss some exciting news around Hasbro's ever-popular Marvel Legends action figure line. Attendees will get a sneak peek of upcoming, never-before-seen Marvel action figures, followed by Q&A for your Marvel action figure questions. Saturday July 21, 2018. 4:00pm - 5:00pm. Room 25ABC.

Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A: There have been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his superhero identity, but in the season 6 finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face to face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything. Join the cast and producers to be among the first to learn more about what this means for Oliver and the rest of his team. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, Arrow will return to The CW this fall on Mondays at 9/8c. Saturday July 21, 2018. 4:15pm - 5:00pm. Ballroom 20.

Batman: The Animated Series on Blu-ray: As the most acclaimed superhero animated television series in history, Batman: The Animated Series has captured the imaginations of generations with its innovative designs, perfect voices, and landmark approach to characters and stories. In late 2018, fans will finally be able to enjoy a remastered Blu-ray release from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Join many of the key forces behind Batman: The Animated Series for a celebration of the series and the first announcement of details of the upcoming Blu-ray box set. Panelists include producers Bruce Timm (Batman: The Killing Joke), Alan Burnett (Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) and Eric Radomski (Batman: Mask of the Phantasm); 8-time Emmy Award-winning voice director Andrea Romano; actors Kevin Conroy, the fan-favorite voice of Batman, and Loren Lester (Rock 'n' Roll High School), voice of Robin; and some other beloved Bat-surprises. Saturday July 21, 2018. 4:15pm - 5:15pm. Room 6DE.

The Man in the High Castle: The Man in the High Castle is back to preview its third upcoming season on Prime Video. This panel features cast and creator discussion, exclusive sneak peeks, and audience Q&A. Panelists will include Alexa Davalos (Mob City), Rufus Sewell (Victoria), Stephen Root (Dallas & Robo), and Jason O'Mara (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), along with executive producer Isa Dick Hackett (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams) and Dan Percival (Strike Back). Saturday July 21, 2018. 4:15pm - 5:15pm. Room 6A.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A: After defeating Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends were ready to ease off the gas. That was until Constantine arrived to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives," magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. So when all hell breaks loose, who ya gonna call? That's right, the Legends! Join the cast and creators of The CW's zaniest superhero series at their annual Comic-Con panel for an in-person look at what makes this time-traveling crew tick. From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return to The CW this fall on Mondays at 8/7c. Saturday July 21, 2018. 5:00pm - 5:45pm. Ballroom 20.

Deadpool 2 Panel: Prepare for the ultimate superhero landing as Deadpool and pals drop into Hall H for an hour of maximum effort. Expect dirty jokes, broken fourth walls, maybe some spandex, and real, live unicorns!* *Panel may not actually include mythical creatures. Saturday July 21, 2018. 5:15pm - 6:15pm. Hall H.

The Purge: From Film to Television: Cultural phenomenon The Purge comes to San Diego Comic-Con in a major way. Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions, and creators of the blockbuster film franchise share an exclusive inside look at how they are expanding the universe into TV with USA Network this Fall. Cast from the latest film The First Purge and the upcoming TV series will join the creative team with their own unique perspectives on the world of The Purge. The television series picks up 10 years after the events of The First Purge and will follow several seemingly unrelated characters whose stories all connect in a mysterious way as they discover how far they'll go to survive The Purge. Saturday July 21, 2018. 5:15pm - 6:15pm. Room 6BCF.

Netflix: Matt Groening's Disenchantment: Netflix and Matt Groening give a special sneak peek at the animation legend's newest and much anticipated series, Disenchantment. Get whisked away into the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where Matt tells the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. The cast and creators will be in attendance to show you an exclusive first look and answer all of your burning questions about this much anticipated television series. Saturday July 21, 2018. 5:30pm - 6:30pm. Room 6A.

The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A: Matching wits with The Thinker, who by season's end had harnessed the powers of all 12 bus metas he created, stretched Team Flash to its limits, but with the help of some new allies, Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) and company were able to put a stop to the Enlightenment and save Central City once again. However, with the arrival of Barry and Iris's speedster daughter Nora, who appears from the future admitting to having made a "big mistake," things are anything but status quo. Will parenthood be the challenge that finally slows the Flash down? For answers to this and all your other season 5 questions, please join the cast and creators of The CW's highest-rated series at their annual Comic-Con panel. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, The Flash will return to The CW this fall on Tuesdays at 8/7c. Saturday July 21, 2018. 5:45pm - 6:30pm. Ballroom 20.

Deadly Class: Be the first to get a sneak peek of SYFY's new series Deadly Class, based on the graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War), Deadly Class follows the story of Marcus, a teen living on the streets who is recruited into King's Dominion, an elite private academy where the world's top crime families send their next generations. The cast and creators give a preview of the first season. Saturday July 21, 2018. 6:00pm - 6:50pm. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

An Evening with Kevin Smith: If you're into it, Kevin Smith wants to use his mouth on you. The podcasting director returns to the Hall H stage after nearly dying of a heart attack back in February! Hear him talk about directing Supergirl and Flash, his new show Hollyweed, and the forthcoming sequel, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot! Saturday July 21, 2018. 6:45pm - 8:15pm. Hall H

25 Years of The Nightmare Before Christmas with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club: D23 pulls the curtain back on the classic stop-motion Halloween (and Christmas!) favorite, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Watch a retrospective panel featuring the team that brought the movie to life 25 years ago, including Henry Selick (director), Kelly Asbury (art director), Edie Ichioka (editor), and Anthony Scott (animator). Saturday July 21, 2018. 7:45pm - 8:45pm. Room 6BCF.

Twin Peaks and the Revival of a Cult Classic: Jessica Tseang (comic book historian, Girl on Geek) talks with cast members from both the new and original series, Mädchen Amick (Shelly Briggs/Shelly Johnson), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer/Carrie Page/Maddy Ferguson), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Brennan/Lucy Moran), Harry Goaz (Deputy Andy Brennan), James Marshall (James Hurley), Adele Rene (Lt. Cynthia Knox), Chrysta Bell (FBI Agent Tammy Preston), Nicole LaLiberte (Darya), John Pirruccello (Deputy Chad Broxford), Amy Shiels (Candie), George Griffith (Ray Monroe), and Sabrina Sutherland (executive producer), about how the show has evolved and the passion behind the fandom. Indigo Ballroom Saturday July 21, 2018. 8:00pm - 8:50pm. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Deadpool 2 Screening: Deadpool is bringing a little something special to Comic-Con. Be the first to see a special screening of Deadpool 2 and maybe some surprises. Deadpool costumes are encouraged, but not required, but give it your maximum effort. Saturday July 21, 2018. 10:00pm - 12:00am. Horton Grand Theatre.