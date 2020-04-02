Despite the ongoing global situation bringing most events, movies, and lives to a complete standstill, it has now been announced that San Diego Comic-Con will still take place in July of this year as originally scheduled. The annual convention, which is, of course, held in California, hosts some of the biggest and most popular names in the entertainment industry, bringing together the most passionate fans of comics, movies, and television. The announcement was made earlier via social media.

"To our amazing Comic-Con and WonderCon fans: We understand how difficult the current climate has been for all of us and appreciate your continued support through these trying times. No one is as hopeful as we are that we will be able to celebrate #SDCC2020 together come July. As we continue to monitor the situation with local authorities, we will post updates on our social channels!"

The post first addresses the difficult time that the world is currently going through, before going on to reassure fans hope is still alive for the much-anticipated Comic-Con event to happen as planned. It is worth noting that the announcement does state that the organizers will monitor the situation and that updates could well follow. The organizers followed up this confirmation with an appropriately inspirational quote from Superman actor and Hollywood icon Christopher Reeve.

"Until then, remember: "A hero is an ordinary individual who finds strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles." - Christopher Reeve."

So far, the entertainment industry has already been hit with all kinds of disruption as the world navigates the ongoing circumstances. Other major events, such as CinemaCon have been canceled, whilst movie theaters all over the world have now been forced to close their doors, causing the delay and postponement of several high-profile releases.

No further details were given as to what might happen should the event ending up being canceled, with fans voicing their opinions over the announcement. Many have urged organizers to rethink their decision and postpone the event until next year, advising that badges are rolled over or refunds offered. At present, the San Diego Convention Center is being used as a temporary shelter for homeless individuals in an effort to ease the burden with the idea to later find those residents permanent housing.

Most large scale events have been postponed or canceled, including the likes of the Olympic Games, the 2020 Wimbledon Tennis tournament, as well as a wide variety of film festivals including Sundance which has postponed its 2020 events in London and Hong Kong.

There have also been many, many movies that have now been delayed including those from Sony Pictures, who decided to postpone everything en mass. These movies include Ghostbusters: AfterlifeMorbius, Uncharted, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Greyhound and an untitled Sony-Marvel collaboration that was set for October next year. All have now been indefinitely delayed. Elsewhere the likes of Wonder Woman 1984, A Quiet Place Part II, Fast 9, and Disney's Mulan have also been pushed back. This comes to us from The official San Diego Comic-Con Twitter account.

