San Diego Comic-Con is moving forward with their own At-Home edition of the annual event. People from all over the world were extremely upset to hear that this year's event had to be canceled. This was not something that Comic-Con International took lightly, but they had to make a decision quickly for the people who had made travel plans. When they officially canceled, many were left wondering if they were going to try and do something in the virtual realm for everybody who is stuck at home.

The very first San Diego Comic-Con took place in 1970 and 2020 marks the first time that the event has ever been canceled. Now, Comic-Con International is offering bummed out badge holders an event that sounds too good to be true with free parking, personalized snacks, comfy chairs, and no lines. They even say that pets are allowed. Comic-Con International is obviously referring to their new At Home edition of San Diego Comic-Con by highlighting all of the benefits of being able to stay at home and still get a chance at the Comic-Con experience.

As for what will be included in the San Diego Comic-Con At Home edition, that is unclear at the moment. Putting together virtual panels should not be too difficult, though finding studios looking to promote upcoming projects may be a little more of a problem. The entertainment industry has been shut down since the middle of March and all the movies that were supposed to hit theaters this summer and fall have all been pushed back. With production halted, it isn't very likely that studios will be dropping new trailers and teasers.

Regardless of anything, the show is still going on, it's just going to look a lot different from anything we've seen before. Hopefully some studios will have footage prepared or some big announcements to offer people who are looking for any sort of good news. Last year, Marvel Studios tore the roof off of the place with all of their announcements, so maybe that will happen again as everyone watches from home. Kevin Feige and crew had planned on sitting this year out, but giving even updates would be huge for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans at this time.

DC has Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad on the way, which have already been shot. James Gunn is currently in the post-production process and editing from home, so a teaser is possible (not confirmed, but possible). The same can be said for Sony's Morbius and Venom 2. However, it is just too soon to tell if anybody will be able to pull something like this off by the end of July. For now, we'll just have to wait and see who will be participating in this year's unorthodox version of San Diego Comic-Con. You can check out the announcement above, thanks to the official San Diego Comic-Con Twitter account.