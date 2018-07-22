Aquaman Comic-Con Trailer

DC Fans had been waiting for what seems like forever to finally see what Jason Momoa and James Wan have done with Aquaman. The trailer show off a vibrant palette of colors that hasn't been truly represented in any other movie from DC Films and Warner Bros. However, there is still that trademark darkness thrown in the mix. Will the movie be able to make Aquaman one of the cooler superheroes? We'll just have to wait and see.

Shazam! Comic-Con Trailer

David F. Sandberg's Shazam! was another one of the most anticipated of the San Diego Comic-Con 2018 trailers. The superhero movie highlights a different kind of hero than the DC universe is used to putting up on the big screen. Shazam! looks like a lighthearted take on the superhero genre and the fun that one can have with all of those powers.

Godzilla: King of Monsters Comic-Con Trailer

Without a doubt, the Godzilla: King of Monsters trailer was one of the most highly anticipated of the bunch. We last saw Godzilla on the big screen back in 2014, but he's back and he brought along some friends. Roda and Mothra are clearly visible, but King Ghidorah was obscured in Antarctica, frozen under ice, which has left many fans speculating about how the beast will break out. The action-packed thriller is still being talked about, which bodes well for when the movie hits theaters next May.

Glass Comic-Con Trailer

M. Night Shyamalan's Glass owes a bit of debt to San Diego Comic-Con. When 2000's Unbreakable hit theaters, it was not a massive success. However, throughout the years, the comic book movie gained a cult status, partly thanks to Comic-Con. In addition, Shyamalan met James McAvoy at a Comic-Con party before Split, so one could say that Comic-Con brought everybody together for Glass. The trailer brought down the house and is still being talked about right now.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald Comic-Con Trailer

The latest trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald premiered at Comic-Con and it featured the historical character Nicolas Flamel. Flamel is responsible for the Philosopher's Stone and he's going to be an integral piece in helping to take down Johnny Depp's Gellert Grindelwald. The new trailer showed off just how sinister Grindelwald is going to be on the big screen, which has some Harry Potter fans divided.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Comic-Con Trailer

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly also made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 and it has fans completely excited. The international trailer dropped ahead of our new English dubbed version, which sees Goku battle a powerful Saiyan. It's just as over-the-top as you can imagine and it does a great job of raising the hype before the January release.

Cut Throat City Comic-Con Trailer

RZA arrived in San Diego with a first look at his new movie, which isn't another Kung Fu epic. Cut Throat City shocked the musician's fans who were in attendance, because this crime thriller looks like a huge departure for the rapper-turned-filmmaker. The movie follows three friends in post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans who engage in a heist gone wrong. They soon find themselves in over their heads, and must pull off another almost impossible job to make things right. This is going to be something different, and it definitely shouldn'tt be compared to this year's earlier bomb Hurricane Hiest, which was a bad B movie. This looks like a hard hitting crime drama that could even win a few awards come Oscar time.

Sheborg Comic-Con Trailer

Dropped early during Comic-Con, Sheborg is perhaps the weirdest trailer to debut this past weekend. The story follows an alien fugitive that crash lands into a local puppy farm and begins turning people into mutated robot killing machines with a taste for puppy flesh. The action is hard hitting, the concept is bonkers, and it's two minutes of madness that we dare you to watch. Sheborg isn't coming from a big studio. But it certainly could win an award for most insane movie of the year.

BuyBust Comic-Con Trailer

BuyBust is a little under the radar, but it's one movie that action fans do not want to miss out on. The Philippine action thriller that has been getting rave reviews in North America and director Erik Matti declares that it's the best movie that he's ever done. The trailer is intense and relentless, so don't sleep on it when it hits theaters next month.